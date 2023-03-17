Jimin, Set Me Free Pt.2: the English lyrics & meaning

After the hiatus BTS announced in 2022, we witnessed many of the k-pop band members starting their solo projects. We already talked about Jin, Jungkook, and J-Hope on these pages. Still, on March 2023, it was the turn of Jimin: he released a new single, Set Me Free Pt.2, a song that inaugurated a new phase for the South Korean artist. In this article, let’s explore the song’s meaning: you’ll also find the complete English lyrics at the end.

Set Me Free Pt.2: the English lyrics & meaning

In Set Me Free Pt.2, Jimin feels like he’s experiencing a rebirth. He started his solo project, preparing the release of his debut album FACE, set for release on March 24, 2023, and he’s excited to show his new identity to his fans.

“Finally free” is the line repeated many times in the lyrics of Set Me Free Pt.2. It looks like Jimin felt caged in the latest years, and now he can finally express his art most completely, without limits, without restrictions.

The perception of rebirth is confirmed by the fact that Jimin mentions an “old me” and a “new me.” He’s excited to start this new journey and invites fans to support him in this refreshed part of his career.

Even though the song is titled Set Me Free Pt.2, he never wrote any other song with this title. “Pt. 2” is an homage to the track his bandmate SUGA released in 2020 as part of his mixtape D-2. In this, Jimin shares the same feeling SUGA probably had: writing music in this new dimension is a different experience. Having total control over the music they write, with no need of compromises with other bandmates… being solely responsible for the art they produce indeed feels like they are “finally free,” which is precisely the meaning of the lyrics in Set Me Free Pt.2.

The complete English lyrics

I got a good time

Yeah time to get mine

I wandered into a maze

Hennessy and night

I never stop, I never stop

Again, repe-e-eat

I never stop, f**k all your opps

Finally free-e-e

Ah, yeah, ah, yeah

I’m standing at the edge

Not yet, not yet

I won’t look back

Now yeah, now yeah

Fly away, butterfly-y-y

Finally free-e-e

Look at me now (Me now)

I won’t hide anymore, even if it hurts

Going insane to stay sane

Raise your hands for the past me

Now, set me free-e-e

Set me free-e-e, set me free-e-e

Set me free-e-e, set me free-e-e

I got feel low

Still in a maze

But I got no time to break soul

Just let me flow

Hey fool, just get out of my way

Shut up, f**k off

I’m on my way

Ah, yeah, ah, yeah

It’s begun, my prime time

Forget, forget

I’ll gladly hop on

Now yeah, now yeah

Fly away, butterfly-y-y

Finally free

Look at me now

I won’t stop, even if they mock me

Going insane to stay sane

Raise your hands for the past me

Now, set me free-e-e (Set me free, set me free)

Set me free-e-e (Set me, free)

Set me free-e-e (Set me free, set me free)

Set me free-e-e (Won’t you set me free)