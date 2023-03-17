It was an unexpected surprise that caught Taylor Swift’s fans on the night of March 16: the American singer released a new track, All Of The Girls You Loved Before, rumored to be an unreleased song from her 2019 album Lover. The lyrics of the recent single seem to talk about the boyfriend’s ex-girlfriends: let’s analyze them, trying to extract their true meaning. You’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end of this article.

You can listen to the song in full streaming below.

All Of The Girls You Loved Before: the lyrics & meaning

All Of The Girls You Loved Before is a song reflecting on how our past led all of us to where we are now. In the lyrics, Taylor Swift thinks about her boyfriend’s love stories before her. Without jealousy: we all have a story, and there is no need to stay attached to it. Everything we did in our life made us the way we are now; therefore, from a certain point of view, each of those ex-girlfriends was a “dead-end street that led him to her.”

The lyrics in All Of The Girls You Loved Before can depict beautiful images that symbolically represent the situation: her man’s name written inside a heart, as a symbol of the love he received from other girls before her, the fights, the feelings of loneliness he had in his past: our story often leaves scars that are still visible. But they were necessary for us to be where we are now.

When you think of all the late nights

Lame fights over the phone

Wake up in the mornin’ with someone

But feelin’ alone

A heart is drawn around your name

In someone’s handwriting, not mine

The interesting perspective the song brings is about destiny. Every lover you had before me, every failed relationship you experienced, somehow traced the way for us to be together today. Each story taught us something and became part of the personality we have and love today. For example, Taylor Swift believes that the lovely way he calls her “baby” is something he learned from his past love stories.

Your past and mine are parallel lines

Stars all aligned and they intertwined

And taught you

The way you call me “baby”

Treat me like a lady

There is no hate, no frustration: the singer recognizes the importance of the baggage we carry in our life. If we love someone so much today, we must be grateful for all the life experiences that transformed them day after day until we met them. That’s, in short, the meaning of the lyrics in the chorus of All Of The Girls You Loved Before.

All of the girls you loved before

Made you the one I’ve fallen for

This is the meaning Taylor Swift wanted to express through the lyrics of All Of The Girls You Loved Before: we both have a past that contributed to the personalities we have today, so, to some extent, each of the lovers you had before me paved the way for our love story. Taylor Swift is happily dating her stable boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, protecting their relationship from the media, with no rush about an eventual wedding. The song is a confirmation of love dedicated to her present story.

The complete lyrics

When you think of all the late nights

Lame fights over the phone

Wake up in the mornin’ with someone

But feelin’ alone

A heart is drawn around your name

In someone’s handwriting, not mine

We’re sneakin’ out into town

Holdin’ hands, just killin’ time

Your past and mine are parallel lines

Stars all aligned and they intertwined

And taught you

The way you call me “baby”

Treat me like a lady

All that I can say is

All of the girls you loved before (Ooh)

Made you the one I’ve fallen for

Every dead-end street led you straight to me

Now you’re all I need, I’m so thankful for

All of the girls you loved before

But I love you more

When I think of all the makeup

Fake love out on the town (Ooh)

Cryin’ in the bathroom for some dude

Whose name I cannot remember now

Secret jokes all alone

No one’s home, sixteen and wild (Ooh)

We’re breakin’ up, makin’ up

Leave without sayin’ goodbye (Ooh)

And just know that

It’s everything that made me

Now I call you “baby”

That’s why you’re so amazing

All of the girls you loved before (Ooh)

Made you the one I’ve fallen for

Every dead-end street led you straight to me

Now you’re all I need, I’m so thankful for

All of the girls you loved before

But I love you more

Your mother brought you up loyal and kind

Teenage love taught you there’s good in goodbye

Every woman that you knew brought you here

I wanna teach you how forever feels like

The girls you loved before (Ooh)

Made you the one I’ve fallen for

Every dead-end street (Dead-end street) led you straight to me (Straight to me)

Now you’re all I need (All I need), I’m so thankful for

All of the girls you loved before

But I love you more

(I love you more)

(I love you more)