Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Regular Season Ending Injury that Could Severely Impact Phoenix Suns NBA Title Hopes

Life for Kevin Durant since his move to the Phoenix Suns has been going pretty well, and the former Brooklyn Nets star is certainly cutting a fresher, more pleased look these days, but unfortunately, the experienced 34-year-old is set for a spell on the sidelines that may see him ruled out for the rest of the regular season run.

Durant may have managed just three games under Monty Williams at the Footprint Center, but he’s certainly shown what he can add to the Suns’ cause; however, a sprained ankle could leave him out for a number of weeks.

Phoenix fans may well be excited about another run at a first NBA title, having seen a recent finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks break their collective hearts, and those who want to back the team with a bet should check out this Caesars Arizona review to see what the venerable brand has to offer ahead of such a wager.

Durant slipped during a pregame warm-up, seemingly tweaking his left ankle, and though he was able to finish his workout, he was pulled from the game, which ended up being an easy victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Monty Williams has then seen his side suffer back-to-back losses to the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors, leaving the team on a 37-31 record that keeps them in second place in the Pacific and fourth in the Western Conference overall.

Williams wants, and perhaps even needs, to have Durant back in action and commented on the player’s obvious pained reaction to another injury setback;

“I feel bad for him because he feels bad,”

“I saw his face and — I’ve been around him so many times — I know what he’s feeling, and I don’t want him feeling that way at all.”

Durant missed 20 games earlier this season with a knee injury, but this doesn’t look like being anything near as serious.

The 13-time NBA All-Star pick has averaged an impressive 27 points per game during his three games with the Suns thus far and has abundant play-off experience, hence the need to get him back for the post-season.

ESPN pundit Ramona Shelburne believes that Phoenix may look to ease Durant back, with the emphasis on getting their new addition back to full fitness before rushing him back;

“This injury is a significant injury, but there’s also this sense from the Suns that they’re not worried about needing time for them to gel. He is Kevin Durant, and he’s played with Devin Booker on Team USA; he’s played with Chris Paul in other situations,” “… There’s a sense that they’re just being very cautious. … I think with his injury history and especially lower leg injuries, that is why you are extra careful here to get him feeling as good as he can before the playoffs. But the sense I have is that if he comes back, it’ll be toward the end of the regular season with just a couple of games left.” Shelburne added.