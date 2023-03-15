Jacob Toppin is in the AT&T March Madness commercial

March Madness 2023 has finally started, and basketball fans are ready to enjoy it. As happens every year, brands compete to release new, dedicated ads for this particular period of the year. In 2023, AT&T is the one that caught more attention: a short commercial about the possibility of upgrading your phone “any year, at any condition.” And the face who steal the stage for those 30 seconds is Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin, with a short cameo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Let’s discover all details.

You can watch the AT&T March Madness 2023 commercial with Jacob Toppin and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander here on Twitter.

Jacob Toppin and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the AT&T March Madness commercial 2023

The guy sitting on the couch in the AT&T commercial released for March Madness 2023 is Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin. He’s in good company inside the ad: you can see a short cameo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and there is always Lily, aka Milana Vayntrub, the girl who’s been the protagonist of the AT&T commercial for years.

Class 2001, Jacob Toppin is the younger brother of Obi Toppin, who played college basketball at Dayton before being selected in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. Like his older brother, Jacob Toppin is known for his athleticism and ability to play above the rim. He joined the Kentucky Wildcats in 2020 and is considered a promising young player with the potential to impact college basketball. It’s nice to see him with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, another great talent known for his smooth ball-handling and scoring ability: two rising stars of American basketball showing their acting style in the AT&T commercial.

The girl sitting next to Jacob, explaining all details of the AT&T offer, is the face of their commercial since 2013: her name is Lily, and we can consider her one of the most googled girls in the world of advertisement: you have all the information about her in this article.

Social media have undoubtedly appreciated the commercial, confirming that Jacob Toppin and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have remarkable acting talent. In the remote possibility that their careers as basketball players will stop for any reason.

