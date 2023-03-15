Avenged Sevenfold, Nobody: the lyrics & the meaning

Nobody marks the return of Avenged Sevenfold after several years of silence: a fascinating song that announces a new album, Life Is But A Dream…, set for release in June 2023 and “inspired by the writing and philosophy of Albert Camus,” as the band wrote under the official video. The lyrics are very cryptic, and people wonder what their meaning could be. In this article, we offer a possible perspective, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video of Nobody below, directed by Chris Hopewell.

Nobody: the lyrics & their meaning

Nobody can be interpreted as a song about the symbolic ascent toward the afterlife. The hints in the lyrics are many: the song talks about “being a God” and “walking with death,” which may refer to a process of elevation that lets us overcome the human dimension. Passing from the human to the godly consistency implies dying, but after that, we can be “one, everything.”

The verse below is significant because it clearly describes the passage to a new dimension:

I walk with death in final exhalation

And come apart through violent separation

A thousand floors ascend into the ether

A lunatic enchanted by the reaper

And down below I leave a stranger laying lifeless as the light begins to shatter the skies

I ascend and leave behind the “used to be”

And tear the fabric worn to cover my eyes and see

I see

Nobody

It’s definitely a transformation process, and what’s left behind is a “lifeless” entity that already feels like a stranger. It’s probably the protagonist himself who overcame his human condition. The ascent could remind the myth of Icarus, who wanted to fly toward the Sun and got so close that he died. In the lyrics of Nobody, the singer is aware since the beginning that this journey ends with death: the reference to the reaper is another explicit confirmation.

Pirouette with divinity in a dance we’ve shared before

“Someone dissolution”

This is “I am all” as “I am none”

Here we fly so high, no, I, no coming down

I am the sun

I am the sun

What’s “Nobody”? It’s about the bitter awareness that the singer is alone in this remarkable journey: after this transformation, after he reaches perfection, he sees nobody around him. It’s not a path for everyone: we are talking about leaving behind everything we were, aspiring to enter divinity. And the supernatural dimension becomes evident in the main lines:

I’m a God, I’m awake, I’m the one in everything

I’m alive, I’m the dead, I’m a man without a head

This might be the real meaning of the lyrics inside Nobody: I abandon my human condition and embrace death; I’ll become the Sun, a God, a whole, the perfect dimension we reach after we leave human misery behind. A highly symbolic song that depicts Avenged Sevenfold’s existentialism.

The complete lyrics

