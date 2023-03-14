Endless Summer Vacation, the album released by Miley Cyrus in March 2023, was one of the most significant events in the music industry for this year. The tracks in the album were among the most streamed on all platforms, and you can easily imagine that all those who are usually up to date with the latest music trends got to know them. That’s why, when Selena Gomez posted this photo on her Instagram, mentioning “Violet Chemistry,” everybody went straight to check the lyrics of Miley’s song. Let’s discover the song’s meaning and how it hit Selena’s interest: you’ll also have the full lyrics at the end.

Selena Gomez quotes Miley Cyrus: Violet Chemistry, the lyrics & meaning

Violet Chemistry is a song about that typical internal conflict you feel when you want your lover to stay with you, although you know it’s not a good idea. In the lyrics, Miley Cyrus describes a simple situation where all signs tell you he better leaves: the wet floor, the lights on, the lost phone… nothing is in the right place, and there are no right preconditions for anything good to happen (in theory).

When the floor is wet

And the lights come on, but you don’t wanna leave

And your phone is lost

But the car’s outside, waitin’ out on the street

But you know how it works. Passion often overcomes all the good things the voice of your reason tells you. If you are driven by love, and if you like this part of you, you already know what will happen: he will stay. And even though you are supposed to talk first, he will probably get closer to you and give you that hug you love.

It’s the voice of Miley’s passion talking in the chorus:

Stay awhile, stay awhile with me (Oh, oh)

Stay awhile, don’t deny the violet chemistry (Oh, oh)

Stay awhile, stay awhile with me (Mm, no, oh)

Stay awhile, put your arms around me

Put them around me

Violet Chemistry is basically a song about passion, that’s the meaning of its lyrics. We don’t get to know why it’s violet. Probably a color that has a specific meaning for Miley or just a word that fits perfectly in the lyrics. But we can easily understand how Selena Gomez may have been caught by this song: she’s also a girl driven by passion, who often feels that conflict. Tracks like Lose You To Love Me or Bad Liar tell us precisely this: Selena Gomez can perfectly relate to Violet Chemistry and that well-known contrast between the voice of reason and our feelings.

Selena Gomez was at the center of the debate on social media in the days before the release of Miley’s album for the “public drama” involving Hailey Bieber: a long story full of specific aspects that we partly analyzed in this article.

The complete lyrics

When the floor is wet

And the lights come on, but you don’t wanna leave

And your phone is lost

But the car’s outside, waitin’ out on the street

Tonight, we’ll just be wrong, ain’t done this in so long

We ain’t gotta talk, baby, we’ll keep the stereo on

When the floor is wet

And the lights come on, but you don’t wanna leave

Stay awhile, stay awhile with me (Oh, oh)

Stay awhile, don’t deny the violet chemistry (Oh, oh)

Stay awhile, stay awhile with me (Mm, no, oh)

Stay awhile, put your arms around me

Put them around me

When the floor is wet

And the lights come on, but you don’t wanna leave

Can I bum a cigarette? (Bum a cigarette)

We could paint our names in black on the marquee

Tonight, we’ll just be wrong (Wrong), ain’t done this in so long (Long)

We ain’t gotta talk, baby, we’ll keep the stereo on

When the floor is wet

And the lights come on, but you don’t wanna leave

Stay awhile, stay awhile with me (Oh, oh)

Stay awhile, don’t deny the violet chemistry (Oh, oh)

Stay awhile, stay awhile with me (Mm, no, oh)

Stay awhile, put your arms around me

Put them around me

Fingers start to dance along the figures and the shapes

Mixing all the colors like we’re makin’ a Monet

There’s something between us that’s too major to ignore

May not be eternal but nocturnal, nothin’ more

Fingers start to dance along the figures and the shapes

Mixing all the colors like we’re makin’ a Monet

There’s something between us that’s too major to ignore

May not be eternal but nocturnal, nothin’ more

Tonight, we’ll just be wrong (Wrong), ain’t done this in so long (Long)

We ain’t gotta talk, baby, we’ll keep the stereo on

Stay awhile, stay awhile with me (Oh, oh)

Stay awhile, don’t deny the violet chemistry (Oh, oh)

Stay awhile, stay awhile with me (Mm, no, oh)

Stay awhile, put your arms around me

Put them around me

Stay with me awhile, stay with me awhile

Stay with me awhile, stay with me awhile