What casino games have the best odds and highest payouts?

Casinos offer two things: a fun and thrilling gaming experience and also an opportunity to win big. While you stand a chance to win money or incentives in all casino games, they are not created equally. Some offer better odds and higher payouts than others. Knowing which game gives a better chance of winning will increase your overall profits. In this article, we will look at games like Pokies/Slots, Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, and Video poker, access their odds and payouts, and equip you with the knowledge needed when next you want to play a casino game.

For NZ gamers with hopes of winning their first money or a seasoned gambler, this article is going to offer valuable insight into the world of the top paying online casino NZ It will show you some of the best odds and highest payouts and help you make better decisions that will increase your overall chances of winning.

Pokies and slots are significant in the casino industry, arguably the most popular casino games. It is widely adopted because it is easy to play and offers a wide range of themes and features—there is a theme for every player. While pokies offer great odds and high payouts, these odds vary slightly among pokies. Here are some examples:

Thunderstruck II: Microgaming developed this game, and with its Norse mythology theme, Thunderstruck II is a popular pokie game. The games have 243 ways to win and an RTP of 96.65%. The game features four bonus rounds named after the Norse mythology gods. The pros include its high payout percentage, awesome graphics, sound effects, and amazing bonus rounds. Its cons are its high variance, which reduces players’ chances of winning big.

Immortal Romance: This game was also created by pokie, and it boasts an RTP of 96.86% and offers 243 ways to win. It has a vampire theme and features four unique bonus rounds. The pros of Immortal Romance include its engaging storyline, high payout percentage, and a chance to win big during the bonus rounds. Its cons are high variance and slightly outdated graphics.

Mermaid Millions: This game features 15 paylines and an RTP of 96.56%. It has an underwater theme with an exciting storyline. It offers free spins and a treasure chest bonus round. Its pros include high payouts, great graphics, and a good chance to win during the bonus rounds. Its cons are its less innovative features when compared to newer pokies and a low number of paylines.

Adventure Palace: This pokie has an RTP of 96.1% and features nine paylines. It has a great jungle theme, offers a gamble feature, and free spins bonus rounds. On the upside, Adventure Palace has a good payout percentage, and playing it is simple; it also offers players a good chance of winning big during the bonus rounds. At the same time, its cons are its lack of innovative features and a low number of paylines.

Jammin Jars: This Push Gaming pokie has an RTP of 96.83% and features cluster pays instead of the traditional payline style. It has a fruity theme and a cascading reels feature with a multiplier bonus. Its pros are its high payout percentage, colorful and fun graphics, and innovative gameplay mechanics. On the downside, it has a high variance.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a table game and a very popular casino table game among NZ punters, probably because it is straightforward to learn. All the player needs to do is beat the dealer’s hand without exceeding 21. It offers some of the best odds and payouts in the industry. However, you need both skills and luck to win big. Blackjack’s payout rate varies depending on the casino and the specific rules of the game you are playing. Despite this, it still has one of the highest payout rates—around 99.5—among casino games.

Blackjack has advantages, the game requires both strategy and skills, and players have total control over each hand since they can decide when to hit, stand, double down, or split their hands. This means winning is not solely left to luck; if you get a great strategy, you will improve your odds of winning, increasing your payouts. Also, blackjack has a low house edge, which means the casino platform has a relatively small advantage over the player, especially if the player has a great strategy. This makes the game great for NZ gamers who want to maximize their winning chances.

Despite these advantages, the game is fast-paced and can lead slower players to make wrong decisions. The fast nature means players will make many mistakes and play without a strategy. This situation reduces the player’s odds of winning and their payouts. Another disadvantage of blackjack is that the game can seem too complex for new players. The rules are complicated, and there’s pressure to make quick decisions. This makes it less interesting for newbies.

Roulette

Roulette is played with a spinning wheel, aiming to accurately predict where the small ball will land on the spinning wheel. The Roulette wheel is divided into pockets with numbers ranging from 0 to 36, alternately colored red and black. Some versions have their number 0 colored green. Players can stake on individual numbers, colors—red or black—or a group of numbers. Once the bet has been placed, the wheel will spin, and a ball will be dropped. The pocket determines the outcome the ball ends up in.

The payout rate is determined by the type of bet that is made. The payout rate for individual numbers is as high as 35 to 1. If a player stakes $NZ1 for a particular number, they get $NZ35 in winnings. Bets on a group of numbers, like staking on in even numbers, have lower payout rates of around 1 to 1, betting on colors also has a 1 to 1 payout rate.

One of the game’s features is its simplicity, you don’t need technical knowledge to play the game, all you need to do is pick a number(s) and wait for the operator to spin the wheel. The game is also fast-paced, which makes it exciting and thrilling. However, it has a relatively high house edge, which is as high as 2.7% for European roulette and 5.26% for American roulette. This means that the casino earns more than it pays players. Another drawback is that it is purely a game of luck, there is no strategy or guaranteed way to win.

Craps

This simple casino game is played by predicting the outcome of two rolled dice. This game has different betting options, making it a great choice for novice and experienced players. The payout rate for Craps is determined by the type of game the player chooses to play. If a punter stakes on the Pass line or Don’t Pass line, they have a payout rate of 1 to 1. If your player wins after staking $NZ10, they get $NZ20. However, if a gamer stakes on individual numbers or more specific outcomes, they can get as much as 30 to 1 for rolling a pair of twos or 15 to 1 for rolling a pair of fives.

One of the major advantages of Craps is that it provides a social atmosphere. Since the game is usually played with a group of people, a player would get cheers and support, this makes the game more fun and exciting. Another advantage is that it has different betting options, which allow players to select a bet that best suits their style of play. Players can play simpler alternatives like the Pass or Don’t Pass lines or more complex bets like staking on specific combinations.

However, it has its share of drawbacks, which as its complexity. The game is quite difficult for new players to comprehend. Newbies might find it difficult to understand different types of bets and rules. Another disadvantage is that Craps is a game of chance, which means players are not guaranteed to win.

Video Poker

This is a popular casino game that is based on traditional poker. But unlike this type, which is placed at a table, video poker is played on machines. The game aims to create the best possible five-card hand from a deck of 52 cards. Players can play by staking a bet and will be dealt five cards. Players can discard any of their cards to create the best hand. The quality of cards determines winnings in the player’s hand. The specific machine or online casino determines the payout rate. Nevertheless, video poker has the highest payout rate among casino games, in some machines, it is as high as 99%.

One of the pros of playing video poker is that players can increase their chances of winning with the right skill and strategy. Unlike slot machines purely based on luck, video poker allows gamblers to make strategic moves that can influence the game’s outcome. This makes it more rewarding and engaging for Kiwis who want more control of their odds.

Since players can win with strategy, it lowers the house edge. Video poker has one of the lowest house edges compared to other casino games, leaving players with more statistical advantage. This makes it a more attractive and rewarding option since it allows players to maximize their chances of winning. However, one disadvantage of video poker is that it is hard to master. Before players can get a winning strategy, they need to understand the rules and learn the game, this makes it difficult for new players to master. Also, some video pokers are complex, with numerous betting options, which makes the game difficult to understand.

Conclusion

In conclusion, when it comes to casino games, there is no one-size-fits-all answer to which game has the best odds and highest payouts. Each game has its own set of rules, strategies, and odds, making it important to understand the game before betting. Generally, games with the lowest house edge, such as blackjack and craps, offer the best odds for New Zealanders. However, these games require skill and strategy to play well, so practicing before hitting the casino floor is important.

On the other hand, games with the highest payouts, such as slot machines and progressive jackpots, offer the potential for big wins but have a higher house edge and are based more on luck than skill. Ultimately, the best casino game for you depends on your preferences, skill level, and willingness to take risks. It’s important to set a budget, stick to it, and only gamble with money you can afford to lose.

Remember, gambling should be seen as a form of entertainment, and while it’s possible to win big, the odds always favor the house. So, play responsibly and have fun!