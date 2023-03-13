The Rolex Oscars commercial: the voice & cinema mentions

It’s officially called “The Path”: a legendary commercial released by Rolex in 2022 and shared again in 2023 for the Oscars – Academy Awards ceremony, rediscovering the key milestones of cinema over the decades of its history. And once again, people got astonished by the journey the luxury brand makes through the most influential movies of all time. Of course, people had two big questions: what films are mentioned in the commercial, and who’s the narrating voice? Let’s find out!

You can watch The Path, the 1-minute Rolex commercial dedicated to cinema and Oscars below.

The Rolex Oscars commercial dedicated to cinema: what are the movies mentioned?

The Rolex commercial dedicated to cinema, also shared at the Oscars 2023, is called “The Path” and narrates the way movies have an impact on our lives. As the voice explains, cinema lets us “revive the history and explore the future; it holds our memories and marks the questions about who we are and who we aspire to be.” An authentic celebration of the value of great cinema for humanity.

The commercial covers many famous scenes from the greatest movies ever. Some of them are easy to recognize for a fan, but it may be hard to identify them all. Luckily, Roles prepared an official page on their official website where users can click on each frame and discover the related movie. You can access the official Rolex page at the link below.

Celebrating Cinema: the Rolex page dedicated to their commercial

Below you can find the list of movies displayed in the Rolex commercial in the correct sequence:

King Kong (directed by Peter Jackson, 2006)

(directed by Peter Jackson, 2006) Gladiator (directed by Ridley Scott, 2001)

(directed by Ridley Scott, 2001) Arrival (directed by Denis Villeneuve, 2017)

(directed by Denis Villeneuve, 2017) The Wizard Of Oz (directed by Victor Flaming, 1940)

(directed by Victor Flaming, 1940) Sound of Metal (directed by Darius Marder, 2021)

(directed by Darius Marder, 2021) The Truman Show (directed by Peter Weir, 1999)

(directed by Peter Weir, 1999) Paper Moon (directed by Peter Bogdanovich, 1974)

(directed by Peter Bogdanovich, 1974) Darkest Hour (directed by Joe Wright, 2018)

(directed by Joe Wright, 2018) Milk (directed by Gus Van Sant, 2009)

(directed by Gus Van Sant, 2009) The Grandmaster (directed by Wong Kar-wai, 2014)

(directed by Wong Kar-wai, 2014) The Bourne Ultimatum (directed by Paul Greengrass, 2008)

(directed by Paul Greengrass, 2008) Gravity (directed by Alfonso Cuarón, 2014)

(directed by Alfonso Cuarón, 2014) Terminator 2: Judgment Day (directed by James Cameron, 1992)

(directed by James Cameron, 1992) Taxi Driver (directed by Martin Scorsese, 1977)

(directed by Martin Scorsese, 1977) Thelma & Louise (directed by Ridley Scott, 1992)

(directed by Ridley Scott, 1992) The Graduate (directed by Mike Nichols, 1968)

(directed by Mike Nichols, 1968) North By Northwest (directed by Alfred Hitchcock, 1960)

(directed by Alfred Hitchcock, 1960) The Matrix (directed by The Wachowskis, 2000)

(directed by The Wachowskis, 2000) Billy Elliot (directed by Stephen Daldry, 2001)

(directed by Stephen Daldry, 2001) If Beale Street Could Talk (directed by Barry Jenkins, 2019)

(directed by Barry Jenkins, 2019) Rocketman (directed by Dexter Fletcher, 2020)

(directed by Dexter Fletcher, 2020) The Aviator (directed by Martin Scorsese, 2005)

(directed by Martin Scorsese, 2005) Amélie (directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 2002)

Who’s the voice in the commercial?

For months people have been wondering who the narrating voice in that commercial is. Rolex has never officially answered, but we can easily recognize the same voice in this other commercial dedicated to Roger Federer and released in September 2022: it’s the English actor Ian McShane, who’s been the official voice of Rolex commercials for many years.

Ian MacShane has played in multiple famous movies since the 60s. Younger generations know him probably for his role as Winston Scott in the John Wick franchise. You can hear his original voice in this scene, although it may sound different.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave