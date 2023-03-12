Seth Meyers joins Cecily Strong in the Verizon commercial

Verizon is definitely one of the most popular commercials on American TV. Since 2022, the mobile operator has released many beloved ads involving actors who belong to people’s favorites. The constant presence is always her, Cecily Strong, who has been Verizon’s face for months. And she’s often accompanied by someone who triggers fans’ interest: between 2022 and 2023, it was the actor Paul Giamatti, whereas, since February 2023, we witnessed a new presence, Seth Meyers, the protagonist of the new commercial. Let’s discover all details.

You can watch the 2023 Verizon commercial with Cecily Strong and Seth Meyers here on Youtube.

Seth Meyers joins Cecily Strong in the 2023 Verizon commercial

The actor in the 2023 Verizon commercial is Seth Meyers, joining the actress who has represented Verizon’s face for a while, Cecily Strong. The two comedians come from the same background: people learned to love them during their experiences at Saturday Night Live. Below you can find one of the many sketches the two made together for the comedy show.

Weekend Update: Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With on the 2012 Election - SNL Watch this video on YouTube.

Seth Meyers started his career precisely at Saturday Night Live, where he was also a co-head writer. His experience at SNL lasted from 2001 to 2014. After that, he became the host of the Late Night franchise, substituting Jimmy Fallon (who started The Tonight Show in 2014). So, since 2014, American TV has been following Late Night with Seth Meyers, enjoying his brilliant humor.

Over the years, Seth Meyers has won many awards for his talent in comedy and sketches. He’s also played in many movies and TV series, as you can see on his Wikipedia page.

Verizon has, therefore, closed a circle, bringing back together two beloved personalities of the American comedy show. And people can enjoy seeing two familiar faces in a commercial aired often on TV.

