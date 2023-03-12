Big Eyes Coin Gives Huge Rewards With Its Vault Pin While Wownero and Safemoon Prove To Be A Good Investment This Season

The crypto market seems to remain in its sloth phase for a while but even with all the ups and downs, one can have the chance to earn millions by investing in the right coin at the right time. Take a break from traditional investments and have a look at the highly rewarding meme coin universe.

Big Eyes Coin’s Vault Pin is the Key to Win Huge Rewards

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the new meme coin tokens in the crypto world. It has already raised $31.29 million and is on the path to become one of the biggest presales in the history of meme coins. It is not just a feline theme token in contrast to the popular dog coins, its uniqueness lies in the fact that the project cares for the environment. While 80% of the total supply of the tokens will be available at the launch, 5% will be deposited in the charity wallet.

Big Eyes Coin, being the cool kitty who loves fish, is keen on saving the oceans, the home of the delectable fish. It supports charities that work for ocean conservation. Sea Shepherd is a direct action ocean conservation movement that aims to protect and preserve the oceans and safeguards marine life by employing vessels that keep an eye on illegal fishing.

Big Eyes as a community token showers the members with cool rewards every now and then. It is giving away up to 5000% bonus to the investors with its new ‘Vault Pin’. One has to go the big eyes website and enter Vault Pin 819 before the purchase of the tokens and get one of the following loot boxes as a reward:

$100 gets one a Saver Tin which can give up to $1000 worth of BIG

$1000 gets one a Cutebox which can give up to $10,000 worth of BIG

$5000 gets one a Kitty Vault which can give up to $25,000 worth of BIG

$10,000 gets one a Super Saiyan Box which can give up to $100,000 worth of BIG

$100,000 gets one a Excali-Paw Chest which can give up to $1 Million worth of BIG

The great thing is, the more you spend, the more loot boxes you earn and a bigger chance for winning a stupendous amount of Big tokens.

Wownero’s Cryptonight-Heavy Algorithm

Wownero (WOW) is a privacy-focused, decentralised cryptocurrency that was launched in 2018. It is a fork of the Monero blockchain, which means that it shares many of Monero’s privacy features, including ring signatures and stealth addresses. However, Wownero has its own unique characteristics and goals. One of the main differences between Wownero and Monero is its emphasis on fun and lightheartedness. The project’s website describes Wownero as “a dogecoin-inspired, CPU-mineable, privacy-centric meme coin with a strong community and a focus on fun.” The cryptocurrency also has a fun and whimsical branding, featuring a cartoon dog.

Wownero uses the Cryptonight-Heavy algorithm for mining, which is optimised for CPU mining rather than GPU mining. This means that anyone with a computer can participate in mining Wownero, without needing specialised mining equipment.

Wownero also has a fixed supply of 184.47 million coins, with a block time of 4 minutes. The cryptocurrency has a dynamic block size, which means that the size of each block can change based on network demand.

Safemoon Inu’s Redistribution Tokenomics

Safemoon Inu (SMI) is a relatively new cryptocurrency that was created in 2021. It is a decentralised finance (DeFi) token that runs on the Binance Smart Chain network. Safemoon Inu is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency, and its name is a combination of two popular cryptocurrencies, SafeMoon and Shiba Inu.

Safemoon Inu operates on a unique tokenomics model that includes a 10% fee on all transactions. Half of the fee is redistributed to existing token holders, and the other half is split between liquidity pool creation and burning tokens. This is intended to create a deflationary mechanism that will increase the token’s value over time.

SafeMoon Inu has a strong community of supporters and advocates who are actively involved in promoting the cryptocurrency and contributing to its development. This community-driven approach has helped to build a sense of community and loyalty around the token.

