Amazon To Enter Crypto NFT Space: What Does This Mean For Sandbox, Decentraland, and Dogetti?

The behemoth that is Amazon may be entering the NFT space as early as next month with plans to launch a new platform. How will this development affect NFT big guns like Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA)? As the new meme-coin Dogetti (DETI) skips over the $7m presale marker, this is very positive news for the gangster dog’s NFT aspirations.

This article will cover what it will mean for the industry if Jeff Bezos and his gang jump into the NFT crypto landscape. We’ll also discuss the recent security issues with the Sandbox phishing emails and why you should check out Decentraland’s second annual Metaverse Fashion Week at the end of March. In other news, how is Don Dogetti getting along with its crypto presale?

Amazon Putting On Its NFT Shoes

It’s generally a good sign when an organization like Amazon is interested in the industry. According to an Amazon press release, fifteen NFT collections are expected to be available from March 24th via the new “Amazon Digital Marketplace.” Initially, the additional Amazon tab will only be available for US residents; this option will open to Europe and the rest of the world over time. Amazon will vastly improve the scope, availability, and reach of NFTs for all crypto projects involved.

Stop Phishing In The Sandbox

One of the reasons that Amazon’s involvement with NFTs could be seismic is due to the algorithms already built-in within Amazon’s platform. For many years, Amazon has been utilizing the ‘your suggestions’ function; this user outreach method is also built for NFTs and SandBox. The metaverse-oriented crypto project is made for NFTs, so while you peruse your favorite virtual reality hardware on Amazon, you can select some Sandbox NFTs for your Basket as well.

SandBox started in 2011 with its hit mobile game ‘The Sandbox’ and later, in 2016, launched ‘The Sandbox Evolution.’ Since witnessing unprecedented success, they have turned their focus to the metaverse, prioritizing 3D game building and NFTs. The Sandbox’s NFT marketplace allows users to sell, publish and upload their NFT creations, which you’ll spot on Amazon as well!

If Sandbox wants to operate on the big stage, it may have to ensure its security, as recent phishing email scams have caused a few concerns. According to a report, an unauthorized third party had hacked into a Sandbox company computer and sent its users a series of fraudulent emails. Sandbox has not indicated how many users have been affected by the security breach but warned that emails titled: “The Sandbox Game (PURELAND) Access” should not be opened.

Dedicated Follower Of Decentraland

The idea behind Decentraland isn’t a million miles away from the concept of The Sandbox, just fewer phishing emails. Decentraland is a virtual real estate platform that lets you explore, play games and develop your metaverse housing portfolio. Through monetizing the user’s digital developments, Decentraland has created a diverse multi-platform honing its NFT marketplace.

One of the ways that Decentraland is staying ahead of the game is through hosting online events such as its Web3 metaverse Fashion Week. For the second year, from March 28th, this crypto project will host Dolce & Gabbana, DKNY, and Tommy Hilfiger in its Luxury District. The head of Metaverse Fashion Week, Dr Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro, recently stated: “We are seeing the return of many luxury fashion houses, and also the emergence and elevation of digitally native fashion.”

Dogetti Is Walking The Walk

Meme coins like Dogetti have generally done well in the NFT space, and if Amazon is about to step in, the industry may rocket to the moon! The new presale canine gangsters Dogetti are still only in phase 1 of its presale, but they quickly broke past the $7m mark. The altcoin project is now nearing phase 2, and potential investors are keenly interested in its development.

Dogetti aims to offer an assortment of NFTs with advanced web3 and metaverse capabilities. This all sounds very broad and hopeful, as most budding concepts bark the bark, but can they walk the walk? To assure a smooth development path, the meme-coin gangsters will have their very own DogettiDAO for you to vote on important matters and generally have a howl together.

Dogetti also has a pronounced focus on community, what they call ‘The Family,’ a feature that ensures unity is at the heart of profit. The new DogettiSwap exchange is another way to assure harmony and profit with a secure and transparent exchange. It’s not all business; you can also enjoy meme competitions! They also have a lovely promo code if you’re a first-time buyer; head to the website and use WISEGUY25 (all caps and no spaces) for a chance to get an extra 25% off of DETI.

For more info on Dogetti (DETI), follow these links:

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_