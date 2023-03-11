Can Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge, and IMPT Challenge the Best Digital Currencies?

Apart from the crypto world’s broader survival battle against the existing financial systems, there is also a battle within. It’s a battle for dominance in the crypto industry, especially in the wake of the emergence of future-centric innovative digital currencies like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Tamadoge (TAMA), and IMPT.

The Going Gets Tough for Top Crypto Players

Over the past few years, cryptocurrencies have discovered a greater interest on a global scale. As of March 8, 2023, the total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has exceeded $1.95 trillion, led by Bitcoin with a market capitalization worth $425 billion and a market share of 40.29%. As a matter of fact, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance (BNC) have stayed on top of the list for a while.

It all looks to change in the next few years with the introduction of new cryptocurrencies that are not only future-centric but are also technological-advanced, and far more secure, private, faster, and cheaper than the industry leaders. It will have a positive effect on the crypto industry because it will make the market far more competitive for investors who are on the lookout for alternative investment options.

Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge, and IMPT have been making headlines in the crypto community due to their unique features, strong development team, and high growth potential. This article will explore the latest offers from Big Eyes Coin besides assessing its potential with IMPT and Tamadoge to outperform the top cryptocurrencies in the market.

Big Eyes Coin | A Community of Winners!

Relying Big on its strong community of developers and supporters, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has already made its presence felt during the presale stage. Big Eyes is currently in the 12th stage of its presale campaign and raised more than $31.21 million so far. The presale will continue until stage 15 when 70% of its total tokens will be sold.

The buying frenzy is getting more steam with every passing day. Big Eyes has recently rolled out an innovative way for users to join the bandwagon. It launched loot boxes, an idea from the gaming industry, which are gaining an incredible response.

Anyone can purchase Big Eyes loot boxes by purchasing the Big Eyes Vault using the pin ‘819’. It is an amazing way to get your crypto journey off to a winning start. The Big Eyes Vault offers everyone a great chance to win incredible rewards for spending higher.

Here is the process. If you invest:

$100 of BIG Tokens = Saver Tin (worth $9.99)

$1,000 of BIG Tokens = Cute Box (worth $99)

$10,000 of BIG Tokens = Super Saiyan Box (worth $999)

$100,000 of BIG Tokens = Excali-Paw Chest (worth $9,999)

Use the pin ‘819’ today to unlock the BIG Vault and earn free loot boxes on every purchase of $100 or more. The rule is simple, folks! The more you spend, the bigger you make.

Tamadoge

Just like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Tamadoge (TAMA) was also created as a tribute to the Adam of Meme-kind, i.e. Dogecoin (DOGE). Tamadoge relies on an interactive community that is centered on its token. It has gained recognition in recent years, thanks to its unique features, which also include a lottery system that allows community members to win TAMA tokens.

Tamadoge aims to become a major player in the NFT market, with plans to launch its own NFT platform. The Tamadoge team includes experienced developers who successfully listed Tamadoge tokens on major exchanges.

Tamadoge is a different kind of meme coin, thanks to its play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse game and NFTs. The game is inspired by Tamagotchi, which was a Japanese collection of handheld digital pets in the late 90s. Like Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge also made an impressive start by raising more than $15 million in its presale campaign.

IMPT | A Compassionate Green Crypto

IMPT is a pure green cryptocurrency that comes with a vision to help individuals and organizations to work together in the fight against climate change. To make our planet carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative, IMPT offers its investors many benefits.

Investing in IMPT coins can help contribute to the protection of the environment and the reduction of pollution, which is a major problem facing humanity.

The IMPT platform is a true green cryptocurrency that offers simple and efficient mechanisms to help fight against climate change and reduce carbon footprint.

By focusing on green protocols, the platform enables the tokenization of carbon credits through NFTs that investors can hold or sell, while also providing monitoring of carbon credit consumption and its burning system to show investors their contribution to environmental protection.

IMPT coin has achieved remarkable success so far, with the presale taking place much faster than planned due to high user interest. It is currently profitable to invest in IMPT as its price is favorable during the presale, and it is expected to increase significantly after listing on crypto exchanges.

Can They Whelm the Top Cryptos in 2023?

As we know, the crypto market is highly volatile and unpredictable, it’s almost impossible to predict the future of any cryptocurrency with certainty. However, based on their exclusive features, strong support from the community and developers, and a high potential for growth going forward, Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge, and IMPT look certain to finish among the top gainers in 2023.

Big Eyes Coin’s focus on community, philanthropy, and offering innovative features set it apart from other cryptocurrencies.

Tamadoge’s fun and interactive community and plans to become a major player in the NFT market could attract a large following.

Similarly, IMPT’s focus on decentralization and transparency in the finance industry could help it build a bigger user base.

All three emerging cryptocurrencies possess the potential to supersede the top cryptos in 2023.

Find Out More About Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL