Dogetti, Stellar, & Cronos: The 3 Best Cryptos to Buy in 2023 after Bitcoin Wallets Nears 1 Million

Many investors think that 2023 will be the year of coins after the frigid crypto winter in 2022. New meme coin presales like Dogetti (DETI) are rising in the crypto space. At the same time, live-market tokens Stellar (XLM) and Cronos (CRO) and other altcoins seem to march on to brighter days after active Bitcoin (BTC) wallets almost reached 1 million.

Bitcoin Lifts the Market Up

In November 2021, crypto analytics firm Glassnode indicated that there are over 800,000 active Bitcoin wallets holding at least 1 BTC or more. This was also the time when the digital asset hit its record high at $69,000.

This year, there are more than 980,000 Bitcoin wallets active despite several crypto market setbacks. This indicates that a lot of people are interested in crypto trading, which may be a good sign for the future of cryptocurrency.

How does Bitcoin affect DETI, XLM, and CRO?

The Dogetti Family is Growing by the Minute

Bitcoin has always been an influence on altcoin prices. Usually, when BTC performs well, all the other tokens perform well, too. With the latest news about Bitcoin wallets, Dogetti might also see better days ahead.

Owned and controlled by its tight-knit family, Dogetti has seen tremendous growth not only in fame but also in its presale. Within just two weeks of the presale launch, the project has raised over $250,000, making them reach over halfway through Stage 1. This proves that many token investors are trying out new meme coins and are interested in the DETI project.

Dogetti’s project continues to gain momentum after several big announcements. In February this year, the team announced that it had successfully passed its audit with SolidProof. This month, they made known to the public that their smart contract address is now live.

As of this writing, the meme coin has now hit over $370,000 with over 5 billion tokens sold.

There is nothing preventing Dogetti’s presale from success. If you want to be a part of the family and get the benefits of early investments, do not miss out on this chance! Use their family code WISEGUY25 and get 25% extra tokens on your next purchase.

Stellar Helps Brazilian Bank Mint Digital Real

Stellar Lumens had a huge contribution to the success of the initial pilot test involving Brazilian Digital Real, the country’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

The Brazilian bank conducted the pilot test on the Stellar Lumens protocol, showing Digital Real’s interoperability capabilities. The test proved that the bank could be used in public blockchains while acting in accordance with regulatory requirements from the Brazilian government. This good news is crucial to the digital asset’s ecosystem development and might have a positive impact on the XLM price.

Cronos Launches a New DEX for Professional Traders

Cronos announced the launch of Fulcrom, a DEX (decentralized exchange) that targets professional traders.

According to one press release, Fulcrom can trade leveraged positions up to 25x, accompanied by low price impact and minimal fees.

Fulcrom was previously incubated by Cronos Labs and established on the Cronos chain EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain network, which is built on the Cosmos SDK.

With Cronos upgrading their DEX, CRO holders and new investors might be motivated to try this coin out.

In closing, these three crypto coins look promising this year, either due to a strong community backing them up or various upgrades and tests that improve their ecosystem. But out of the three tokens, Dogetti holds the lowest price as it is still in its presale.

