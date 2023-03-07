My Son So Dumb IQ 21: the song title, lyrics & story

Comedy and irony are definitely something that works a lot on the Internet. We browse freely, trying to get entertained, relax, and often have fun. That’s why the most viral trends on social networks are often funny videos made by sharp creators able to make you smile. “My Son So Dumb IQ 21” is the main line of a song that became viral in the last few years. The author is a guy known as Korean Comic on Youtube, and the track got famous under the title “if Asian parents made a rap song.” Let’s discover its story and lyrics.

My Son So Dumb IQ 21, what’s the song? The title, lyrics & story

“My Son So Dumb IQ 21” is the opening line of a famous comic song made some years ago by the Youtuber Korean Comic. Its title is “If Asian parents made a rap song.” You can find it in full streaming below.

IF ASIAN PARENTS MADE A RAP SONG Watch this video on YouTube.

Korean Comic is Song Eun-jae, a South Korean-Australian creator who published many ironic videos about Asian culture. His Youtube channel has over 500.000 subscribers, and the “Asian parents rap” song is his most successful creation.

His rap about Asian parents rides a well-known stereotype, according to which Asian people are much more demanding with their prole than anyone else in the world. As with every stereotype, there is a true origin behind it, even though comedy often tends to exaggerate it.

Social networks like TikTok and Instagram are populated by comic creators elaborating on this topic. Of course, Korean Comic is perfectly integrated into that context: on TikTok, for example, he has about 2 million subscribers.

The song lyrics will surely steal a smile from you. You find them below.

Discover other viral TikTok trends on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Yeah, Yeah

My son so dumb, My son so dumb

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah

My son so dumb, IQ 21

He try to make friends but they call him

Ching chong

He eat da wonton

But he fat like Kim Jong

He so ugly when he smile he look like da

King Kong

My son useless

Can’t play ping pong

He try to get a date

With da girl Sue Young

But she say hell no

Cause he not da handsome

And my son so broke

Can’t buy da dim sum

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah

My son so dumb, My son so dumb

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah

My son is so dumb, Yeah

He text Ming Li

But she a pick me

Too bad he broke

Can’t buy the milk tea

If he talk back to me

Then he get his a– beat

Cause if you try me

Then I do da Tai Chi

Just listen to your mommy

And go eat the kimchi

Or I sell your kidney

For two dollar fifty

Do not think I forgot

You got B in chinese

Ancestor look down on you

Go say sorry

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah

My son so dumb, My son so dumb

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah

My son is so dumb, yeah

My son so dumb, IQ 21

He try to make friends but they call him

Ching chong

He eat da wonton

But he fat like Kim Jong

He so ugly when he smile he look like da

King Kong

My son useless

Can’t play ping pong

He try to get a date

With da girl Sue Young

But she say hell no

Cause he not da handsome

And my son so broke

Can’t buy da dim sum

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah

My son so dumb, My son so dumb

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah

My son is so dumb, Yeah

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah

My son so dumb, My son so dumb

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah

My son is so dumb, Yeah