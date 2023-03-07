My Son So Dumb IQ 21: the song title, lyrics & story

Comedy and irony are definitely something that works a lot on the Internet. We browse freely, trying to get entertained, relax, and often have fun. That’s why the most viral trends on social networks are often funny videos made by sharp creators able to make you smile. “My Son So Dumb IQ 21” is the main line of a song that became viral in the last few years. The author is a guy known as Korean Comic on Youtube, and the track got famous under the title “if Asian parents made a rap song.” Let’s discover its story and lyrics.
My Son So Dumb IQ 21, what’s the song? The title, lyrics & story
“My Son So Dumb IQ 21” is the opening line of a famous comic song made some years ago by the Youtuber Korean Comic. Its title is “If Asian parents made a rap song.” You can find it in full streaming below.
Korean Comic is Song Eun-jae, a South Korean-Australian creator who published many ironic videos about Asian culture. His Youtube channel has over 500.000 subscribers, and the “Asian parents rap” song is his most successful creation.
His rap about Asian parents rides a well-known stereotype, according to which Asian people are much more demanding with their prole than anyone else in the world. As with every stereotype, there is a true origin behind it, even though comedy often tends to exaggerate it.
Social networks like TikTok and Instagram are populated by comic creators elaborating on this topic. Of course, Korean Comic is perfectly integrated into that context: on TikTok, for example, he has about 2 million subscribers.
The song lyrics will surely steal a smile from you. You find them below.
Discover other viral TikTok trends on Auralcrave
The complete lyrics
Yeah, Yeah
My son so dumb, My son so dumb
Yeah, Yeah, Yeah
My son so dumb, IQ 21
He try to make friends but they call him
Ching chong
He eat da wonton
But he fat like Kim Jong
He so ugly when he smile he look like da
King Kong
My son useless
Can’t play ping pong
He try to get a date
With da girl Sue Young
But she say hell no
Cause he not da handsome
And my son so broke
Can’t buy da dim sum
Yeah, Yeah, Yeah
My son so dumb, My son so dumb
Yeah, Yeah, Yeah
My son is so dumb, Yeah
He text Ming Li
But she a pick me
Too bad he broke
Can’t buy the milk tea
If he talk back to me
Then he get his a– beat
Cause if you try me
Then I do da Tai Chi
Just listen to your mommy
And go eat the kimchi
Or I sell your kidney
For two dollar fifty
Do not think I forgot
You got B in chinese
Ancestor look down on you
Go say sorry
Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah
My son so dumb, My son so dumb
Yeah, Yeah, Yeah
My son is so dumb, yeah
My son so dumb, IQ 21
He try to make friends but they call him
Ching chong
He eat da wonton
But he fat like Kim Jong
He so ugly when he smile he look like da
King Kong
My son useless
Can’t play ping pong
He try to get a date
With da girl Sue Young
But she say hell no
Cause he not da handsome
And my son so broke
Can’t buy da dim sum
Yeah, Yeah, Yeah
My son so dumb, My son so dumb
Yeah, Yeah, Yeah
My son is so dumb, Yeah
Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah
My son so dumb, My son so dumb
Yeah, Yeah, Yeah
My son is so dumb, Yeah