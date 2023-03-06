This Is Where I Leave You is a 2014 movie that landed on Netflix in 2023, catching another wave of popularity. Based on the book of the same name by Jonathan Tropper, the film investigates the feelings and troubles of a complicated family in front of the father’s death, with many backstories intertwined. One of the most mysterious aspects is the figure of Horry, the family’s neighbor who had a past with Wendy Altman. Who’s the actor playing him, and what happened to him in the movie and the book? Let’s discover it.

You can watch the official trailer for This Is Where I Leave You here on Youtube.

This Is Where I Leave You: who’s Horry, and what happened to him?

Horry is a secondary character in the book and the movie This Is Where I Leave You. At present, he suffers from a brain injury that prevented him from having a normal life: he often has mini seizures and cannot focus for a long time.

Horry was Wendy Altman’s boyfriend when they were younger (the family’s name in the book is Foxman). They wanted to have a family together and love each other very much, but the accident completely changed their lives. After his brain injury, Wendy bitterly decided to get out of town and start a new life elsewhere, leaving Horry with his mom. That’s why she feels guilty in adulthood: she abandoned the love of her life after his injury and had a new life with someone else.

The accident is a difference between the book and the movie: the film talks about a severe car accident that occurred when Horry was together with Wendy, whereas the book mentions a bar fight where a guy hit Horry’s head with a baseball bat. The results are very similar, though. Horry’s presence in the book is slightly more significant than his role in the movie.

The actor playing Horry in This Is Where I Leave You is the American Timothy Olyphant. His career started in 1995 with the theatrical play The Monogamist, which earned him a Theatre World Award. Over the years, he played in movies like Scream 2, Gone in 60 Seconds, The Girl Next Door, Snowden, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He also played in many classic TV series: The Office, Sex and the City, Santa Clarita Diet, Fargo, The Mandalorian, and many others. You can discover the full list of his movies and TV shows on his Wikipedia page.

