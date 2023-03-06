The “Left-Right” viral song on TikTok: the title & story

TikTok is perfect for songs supporting dancing videos that can become viral trends, which is still valid in 2023. One of the most popular recent trending dances is the one people identify as “left, right, left, right”: a fast dance where you need to keep pace with your legs. People have joined the trend, accumulating funny videos in which they try to dance to that song as fast as possible. Still, not everybody was able to discover the original track you hear in the videos. Let’s find out today: an exciting story is behind it.

You can watch the video of the Left/Right challenge here on TikTok.

The viral Left-Right challenge on TikTok: what’s the song title?

The song featured in the TikTok videos belonging to the Left-Right challenge on TikTok is Follow The Leader by The Soca Boys. You can find the track in full streaming below.

The Soca Boys - Follow The Leader Watch this video on YouTube.

Follow The Leader is an old classic of Latin-American music, released by The Soca Boys in 1998. It has been a popular dance for years actually, and you can find many tutorials on Youtube teaching you how to dance to this song (here you can find a popular one). However, the recent trend on TikTok changed the challenge, turning it into a fast movement of legs instead of the old choreography, which involved the whole body.

You can find the original lyrics of the song Follow The Leader here on Genius. As you can see, it’s all about following the instructions the leader gives you: not only left and right, but also up and down, hands in the air, jumps, claps, and everything needed to make a group dance funny and compelling.

For the most curious: Follow The Leader samples another classic song, The Roof Is On Fire, released by Rock Master Scott & the Dynamic Three in 1984. This time we are in the years of hip hop’s first developments, but the dancey spirit was already there. Listen to it here.

Oh, and no, this song has nothing to do with the Teletubbies!

