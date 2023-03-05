Destroy Lonely, If Looks Could Kill: the lyrics & cover

If Looks Could Kill is a song officially released by the American rapper Destroy Lonely in March 2023. It was one of his most awaited songs ever, as fans knew about it already since October 2022, when the snippet became viral on TikTok. After the release, people were frantically searching the lyrics, and not only: the single cover is a shocking image censored for the official release, and fans got curious about its meaning. In this article, we will have all answers, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can listen to the official streaming of If Looks Could Kill below.

Destroy Lonely - if looks could kill (Official Audio) Watch this video on YouTube.

If Looks Could Kill: the song lyrics and the single cover

In If Looks Could Kill, Destroy Lonely describes his life as a rapper: he’s careful about his appearance on the Internet, dresses pretty, and makes money with his music and tours. The song apparently describes in detail his code of conduct as a rapper of the Opium roaster: I do my job (and make money), I don’t betray friends (“Don’t commit treason”), and I don’t show off unnecessarily.

Everything I do is for a reason

Everything I do is so strategic

“If Looks Could Kill” is a popular expression referring to people with particularly intense gazes, and its meaning is explained in this line:

If looks could kill, that makes every day Halloween, man (It’s Halloween)

Destroy Lonely uses this expression when talking about his “baby,” the girl he’s dating, so he may refer to her eyes, so sharp and profound that they could kill a man just looking at him.

One of the reasons why many people are talking about the song is the image used as single cover: you can see it censored in the official release; the original image is an original photographic work by the photographer and visual artist Maxime Ballesteros. You can find the original photo on his Instagram.

Watch here the original photo used as single cover of Destroy Lonely’s If Looks Could Kill

Maxime Ballesteros is known for his challenging, provocative works. Most likely, Destroy Lonely chose this cover to match the meaning of his song: if looks could kill, they become the weapon you need to destroy if you are facing an enemy or a demon. Thus, the image represents the symbol of a dangerous look that was made ineffective. And fans have been commenting under Maxime’s photo on Instagram with lines of the song, proving the interest to know what was behind the cover.

The complete lyrics

If looks could kill (Kill)

Baby, I’m the fashion demon

Ridin’ down Candler Road, and I’m speedin’

I got hella hoes tryna f**k me and my bros (My bros)

I got hella shows lined up, I’m on the road (On the road, shows)

I get hella green, yeah, I get hella ‘chos (Hella ‘chos)

These n**as green as f**k, I’m ’bout to get over (‘Bout to get over)

No, b* *h, I’m not greenin’ out, you cannot get over (Can’t get over)

I just like to ball hard, ball like Dellavedova (Dellavedova)

Don’t shop at Dover’s (Nah)

Don’t shop at Neiman’s (Nah)

Don’t commit treason (Nah)

Everything I do is for a reason

Everything I do is so strategic (Huh)

Baby, please don’t leave me (Baby, please don’t lеave me)

I don’t need you, and I know that you don’t need me

I done got this fly, so, I’m on a date with the moon this evenin’ (Huh)

She act cool, but I know she evil, so deceivin’ (So deceivin’)

If looks could kill, that makes every day Halloween, man (It’s Halloween)

I get b* *hes, I don’t need no wingman (No wingman)

I get riches, I don’t sell no weed, man (Not right now)

I smoke dope by the pound, yeah, for real

Huh, I’m on the top of the mountain, king of the hill (Top Floor)

Uh, I don’t like no swisher, I like Grabba Leaf, lil’ n**a (Grabba, Grabba, Grabba)

Real deal codeine sipper, walk ’round with a purple liver (Pur’)

Uh, I’m a fashion killer, I’m the s**t, pop a band (Pop a band)

I’m a real big baller, but won’t let no lil’ b* *h play with me (Grabba)

I’m a p**y killer, after I hit it, might let her lay with me (Huh)

She a fashion killer, check out how she walkin’, yeah, look, she slayin’ it (Huh)

My boy got a trigger finger, he ready to pull it, so, please don’t play with him (Grrah)

I smoke ’til my lungs black, lil’ b* *h, I take that lil’ blunt and I face that s**t (Huh, face it)

I look at my demons and face ’em (Face ’em)

Take the Chrome Heart Timbs and I lace ’em (Uh)

I’m walkin’ through hell, I got an FN loaded up with a laser (Rah)

My b* *h rockin’ Chanel, I put on Balenciaga for all of my haters

I gotta go, b* *h, l’Il see you later (Go)

I’m the Dark Lord, real soul taker (Huh)

I’m the Top Floor Boss, a lil’ player (Boss)

I put on big pants, real deal raver (Real raver)

(Raver)

Baby, I’m the fashion demon

Ridin’ down Candler Road, and I’m speedin’ (Speedin’)

I got hella hoes tryna f**k me and my bros (My bros)

I got hella shows lined up, I’m on the road (On the road, shows)

I get hella green, yeah, I get hella ‘chos (Hella ‘chos)

These n**as green as f**k, I’m ’bout to get over

No, b* *h, I’m not greenin’ out, you cannot get over (Can’t get over)

I just like to ball hard, ball like Dellavedova (Like Dellavedov’)

Don’t shop at Dover’s (No)

Don’t shop at Neiman’s (No)

Don’t commit treason (No)

Everything I do is for a reason

Everything I do is so strategic (Huh)

Baby, please don’t leave me (Baby, please don’t leave me)

I don’t need you, and I know that you don’t need me (But I want you)

I done got this fly, so, I’m on a date with the moon this evenin’

She act cool, but I know she evil, so deceivin’

If looks could kill, that makes every day Halloween, man (It’s Halloween)