The advertising world is one of the biggest stages for a song to be heard by everybody, and it’s not unusual for famous brands to team up with important artists and help each other promote their music or product. It’s what happened in 2023 with the commercial released by Taco Bell, focused on their “5$ Cravings Trios”: the commercial was released together with a new song by the American rock band Portugal. The Man. Let’s discover everything in this article.

You can watch the 2023 Taco Bell commercial about the “5$ Cravings Trios” here on Youtube.

What’s the song in the 2023 Taco Bell commercial?

The song featured in the “5$ Cravings Trios” commercial released by Taco Bell in 2023 is Dummy by Portugal. The Man. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

Dummy is the single released by the band on March 1, 2023, anticipating their ninth official album Chris Black Changed My Life. The Taco Bell commercial, released some weeks earlier, was announcing the details about the song already under the video shared in February.

Portugal. The Man is a band that originated in Alaska, active since 2004. Their most famous single is definitely Feel It Still, released in 2017, reaching higher positions on the music charts in multiple countries worldwide. The song also won a Grammy Award in 2018 as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The lyrics you hear in the Taco Bell commercial are the following, taken from the chorus:

One two three four

Everybody get on the dance floor

Five six seven eight

Its four am and I am wide awake

One two three four

Everybody get on the dance floor

Five six seven eight

I pray the lord my soul to take

These days they make it sound sweet

If this is the last dance you can count on me

The song has a cryptic meaning, referring to how we can rely on music when all pieces of our lives are falling apart. The melody is surely catchy, and that’s why so many people kept looking for the original song every time they watched the Taco Bell commercial. It’s a win-win.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave