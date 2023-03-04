Anuel AA, Mas Rica Que Ayer: the English lyrics & meaning

Mas Rica Que Ayer is a song released by the Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA in March 2023, featuring Mambo Kingz and DJ Luian. Out just a few days after TQG by Karol G and Shakira, the song is believed to be an answer to Karol G and her lyrics: the two had dated until 2021, but then their sentimental situations changed. Let’s understand better what happened and explore the song’s meaning. You’ll also find the complete English lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Mas Rica Que Ayer below.

Anuel AA, Mambo Kingz, DJ Luian - Mas Rica Que Ayer (Video Oficial) Watch this video on YouTube.

Mas Rica Que Ayer, Anuel AA song for Karol G: the English lyrics & meaning

In the lyrics of Mas Rica Que Ayer, Anuel AA is trying to win back the girl who left him, downplaying the problems they had and showing his availability to try again. The timeline of events perfectly explains why everybody believes the song is dedicated to Karol G: Anuel AA and Karol G were dating from 2018 until 2021 and even got engaged in 2019. After the breakup in 2021, Anuel AA dated the Dominican rapper Yailin: the two got married, and she also got pregnant, but they confirmed that they are no longer together in February 2023. TQG, the song by Karol G and Shakira, expressed a precise message: I cared about you, but we didn’t fit together (“I was too big for you”). One week later, Anuel AA answers with Mas Rica Que Ayer, saying basically: “we aren’t Shakira and Piqué; we can sort out our problems.”

In the song, Anuel AA mentions someone his ex is dating, who often breaks her heart. Apparently, whenever she’s sad because of what happens in her current relationship, she writes him, looking for comfort. This may match the mixed feelings Karol G expresses in her TQG when she says, “TQM pero TQG” (meaning “I love you, but I’m too big for you”). Karol G wouldn’t easily admit she looks for her ex when she has problems with her current boyfriend (the opposite, her latest TQG wanted to confirm she’s moving on), but this is what Anuel AA says in his Mas Rica Que Ayer:

Baby sent me a photo

She says this stays between us

And many broken hearts

Could it be her boyfriend left her?

Always looking for me when he fights with her

Anuel AA seems to have still feeling for his ex. He says she’s “hotter than yesterday” (that’s how the song’s title translates into English) and is confident she looks much better with him than with anyone else.

Little baby, you’re hotter than yesterday

How good to see you again

It’s visible you don’t know how to love

With me you look better than with him

What’s interesting is that Anuel AA is aware that they had problems. He admits he disappointed her and justifies her current behavior as a payback. But he believes those problems are fixable: they are different now, so whenever she’s ready, she can text him, and they can talk again. The reference to Shakira and Piqué is meaningful: they have unsolvable problems, and their contrast is understandable, but the issues between Anuel AA and Karol G are much easier to fix. They only need a little effort, being aligned and wanting the same thing.

I disappointed you and all you did is get even

Because of this I can’t judge you, you can’t hurt me

If you forgive me, you forgive what we did

We’re not half of what you and I were

I was ignorant and didn’t know how to handle it

Sometimes what we give isn’t what we receive

I don’t have your contact anymore, but if you want

I’m still the kid and you keep writing to me

Throw me a DM, not to fight

You’re not Shakira nor I’m Piqué

This is the real meaning of the lyrics inside Mas Rica Que Ayer: we had some problems, we made mistakes, and it’s fair that you are now dating someone else. But I still care about you, and I’m waiting patiently, hoping that your current relationship will end and you’ll return to me. Because our situation is not desperate: we can fix it together.

The complete English lyrics

Baby sent me a photo

She says to me this stays between us

And many broken hearts

Could it be her boyfriend left her?

Always looking for me when he fights with her

He made her change

Little baby, you’re hotter than yesterday

How good to see you again

It’s visible you don’t know how to love

With me you look better than with him

Little baby, you’re hotter than yesterday

I swore to you I would see you again

It’s visible you don’t know how to love

With me you look better than with him

He doesn’t love you like I do and you know it

I’m praying that this relationship will end

Baby, meanwhile I’m rolling on the street

Waiting that you’ll escape and call me

Baby, he turned you against me, you’re jealous

You left that venomous tongue

Mami, you and I are freaks, other things

He doesn’t give it to you with toys or handcuffs

Your weak points, I know them

I lick your neck, I kiss your p**y

I put you doggy style

And I put it in completely deep

And you c*m and squirt

Little baby, you’re hotter than yesterday

How good to see you again

It’s visible you don’t know how to love

With me you look better than with him

Little baby, you’re hotter than yesterday

I swore to you I would see you again

It’s visible you don’t know how to love

With me you look better than with him

He couldn’t stop you from loving me

You realized it’s not easy to forget me

I disappointed you and all you did is get even

Because of this I can’t judge you, you can’t hurt me

If you forgive me, you forgive what we did

We’re not half of what you and I were

I was ignorant and didn’t know how to handle it

Sometimes what we give isn’t what we receive

I don’t have your contact anymore, but if you want

I’m still the kid and you keep writing to me

Throw me a DM, not to fight

You’re not Shakira nor I’m Piqué

I don’t have your contact anymore, but if you want

I’m still the kid and you keep writing to me

Throw me a DM, not to fight

You’re not Shakira nor I’m Piqué

Baby sent me a photo

She says to me this stays between us

And many broken hearts

Could it be her boyfriend left her?

Always looking for me when he fights with her

He made her change

Little baby, you’re hotter than yesterday

How good to see you again

It’s visible you don’t know how to love

With me you look better than with him

Little baby, you’re hotter than yesterday

I swore to you I would see you again

It’s visible you don’t know how to love

With me you look better than with him