J-hope & J. Cole, On The Street: the English lyrics & meaning

On The Street is a song released by the South Korean artist J-hope in March 2023, featuring the American rapper J. Cole. It’s a heartfelt message that the BTS member wanted to send in a special moment of his life, and fans wanted to delve deeper into the lyrics: let’s discover together the authentic meaning of this song. You’ll also find the complete lyrics translated into English at the end of this article.

You can watch the official video for On The Street below.

On The Street: the English lyrics & the meaning

On The Street is a love letter from J-hope to his fans worldwide. As the artist publicly explained in February 2023, he has started the process for mandatory military service, which will last 18 to 21 months. He wanted to release his last solo single before that as a gift to his fanbase.

The lyrics in On The Street acknowledge the love J-hope receives daily from his fans. He says that in everything he does, every step he walks, he can feel his fans close, supporting him and always being present. That’s why everything he does, he does it “for us,” meaning as a team together with his fans.

Every time I walk

Every time I run

Every time I move

As always, for us

He’s committed to returning all this love to his fans through his music. In a continuous exchange, he feels grateful for what he receives and uses it as additional motivation to release more music, which will satisfy his fans, in the healthiest relationship possible with his fanbase.

Even my walk was made of

Your love and your faith

To repay you even from afar, just like a butterfly

On The Street is the first collaboration between J-hope and the American rapper J. Cole, known for being esteemed by the BTS member for a long time. In his lines, the rapper celebrates his faith in God and his ability to see His presence in all aspects of the world. He metaphorically explains to a friend that everything we see proves God’s existence.

I got a friend smart as f**k, but he stupid as hell

He swear that God ain’t real

Since it ain’t no way to prove it his self

As if the universe ain’t enough

As if the volcanoes ain’t erupt

As if the birds don’t chirp

As if a trillion nerves don’t work in the human body

S**t, who would I be?

Without the creator of this theater beside me to gently guide me?

He also dedicates some lines to his music, recognizing that rapping is what he does best, and he considers his music a daughter that needs to grow and become something bigger.

Some days, I wonder if I need to pick a different hobby

I’m deep in with this rappin’, it’s all a n**a know

I never didn’t nothin’ better, it’s hard to let it go

But like a father watching his daughter

Walk down the altar with tears in his eyes

You gotta let her grow

From different points of view, both J-hope and J. Cole show gratefulness and awareness in the lyrics of On The Street, and they both contribute to conveying the same meaning: the world is beautiful, and our actions must always be oriented to celebrate it, returning the love we receive with the best things we can share out of our talent. A message of love for their listeners and the world in general.

The complete English lyrics

Below you can find the English translation of the lyrics in On The Street.

Every time I walk

Every time I run

Every time I move

As always, for us

Every time I look

Every time I love

Every time I hope

As always, for us

(On the street, I’m still)

My two feet walk willingly, anywhere

J in the air

For the path I’m on to become one of hope, I give my all

Even my walk was made of

Your love and your faith

To repay you even from afar, just like a butterfly

Now, just walk lightly, whenever you want

Go on hopefully, wherever you walk

In these streets imbued with someone’s breath

I leave my soul and my eternity

Everywhere (I’ll be)

Every time I walk

Every time I run

Every time I move

As always, for us

Every time I look

Every time I love

Every time I hope

As always, for us

(On the street, I’m still)

(J. Cole)

Yeah

All hail the mighty survivor of hell

Plopped down from heaven to sell

Holy water that I scooped from the well

Fought tooth and a nail

Just to prevail amongst the ruthless as I move through the field

Feelin’ worried in a hurry like a two-minute drill

To make a couple mil’ off a lucrative deal

Selling train of thought, name a artist who could derail

You’ll never see it like a n**a hula-hoopin’ in jail

I got a friend smart as f**k, but he stupid as hell

He swear that God ain’t real

Since it ain’t no way to prove it his self

As if the universe ain’t enough

As if the volcanoes ain’t erupt

As if the birds don’t chirp

As if a trillion nerves don’t work in the human body

S**t, who would I be?

Without the creator of this theater beside me to gently guide me?

Some days, I wonder if I need to pick a different hobby

I’m deep in with this rappin’, it’s all a n**a know

I never didn’t nothin’ better, it’s hard to let it go

But like a father watching his daughter

Walk down the altar with tears in his eyes

You gotta let her grow

And so I shall, but first, I been honing my style

Coldest around, with more quotables than what the quota allows

You see a top ten list, I see a Golden Corral, n**a

As the moon jumps over the cow

I contemplate if I should wait to hand over the crown

And stick around for a bit longer, I got a strange type of hunger

The more I eat, the more it gets stronger

The more it gets stronger

I said the more it gets stronger

​​j-hope, Cole World

Every time I walk

Every time I run

Every time I move

As always, for us

Every time I look

Every time I love

Every time I hope

As always, for us

(On the street, I’m still)