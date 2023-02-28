Here’s what makes these three Altcoins – Elrond, Aave and Big Eyes Coin fantastic Crypto investments in 2023

In 2023, cryptocurrencies and the cryptocurrency industry are no longer foreign concepts. Almost everyone conversing with the Internet and social media knows a thing or two about crypto, and many people within the global community are participants in the crypto space. The past few months have been hectic for the industry following the crypto crash in the summer, but the recent pump in January of this year could be a sign of better things to come. Most of the industry’s largest cryptos are on an upward trajectory within the crypto market, prompting conversations within the global crypto community about whether now is the perfect period to make crypto investments.

Whatever the case may be, the fact remains that the recent pump is an excellent opportunity to generate huge profits so early in the year. This is why smart investments in highly promising crypto make sense in the current climate. Altcoins such as Elrond (EGLD), Aave (AAVE) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are attractive enough to make a huge profit in the current climate for several reasons. This piece covers why these three altcoins would make fantastic crypto portfolio additions amid the ongoing bear market. See more below.

Elrond (EGLD)’s Speed, Efficiency and Scalability

Elrond (EGLD) is a notable blockchain protocol within the cryptocurrency industry that is synonymous with providing an ideal environment that offers feasible solutions to some of the hardest problems within the cryptocurrency industry, including speed, performance, efficiency, effectiveness and scalability. The crypto platform is able to achieve this through sharding. Sharding is a technology that makes it possible to provide extremely fast speeds for both transaction validation and processing. Due to this, Elrond (EGLD) is largely considered the ideal environment and a technology ecosystem for the new internet within the cryptocurrency industry.

Its native cryptocurrency, EGLD, supports and encourages the network. EGLD facilitates several crypto operations within the Elrond ecosystem, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. The token is listed on several top crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance, Coinbase and Huobi Global.

Aave (AAVE)’s Ideal Environment

AAVE (AAVE) is a renowned decentralised finance (De-Fi) protocol within the cryptocurrency industry. As a pioneer within the young but ever-expanding De-Fi space, Aave (AAVE) has built a reputation within the cryptocurrency industry for providing an ideal environment where members of the cryptocurrency industry can borrow and lend crypto in a peer-to-peer manner. Additionally, the Aave (AAVE) trading protocol offers several exclusive benefits to its users, such as discounts on trading fees, staking and more.

Its native cryptocurrency, AAVE, powers and incentivizes its ecosystem and also facilitates all kinds of crypto operations, from network governance to user interaction and payment fees. The token is listed on prominent crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Generating Headlines

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an exciting meme coin currently on presale and in the headlines of crypto news from raising over $30 million in sales. The token is a next-generation meme coin with several use cases and real-life applications, such as facilitating interaction between crypto regulars within the space.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) does not require transaction taxes or payment fees, which makes it ideal for all kinds of crypto operations between two or more parties. Additionally, the token possesses a massive supply (one billion tokens in total).

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the most exciting cryptos within the industry at the moment and could make a fantastic portfolio addition in 2023. See more information on the token here.

