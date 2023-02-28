Brie Larson & Jay Ellis in the 2023 Nissan Ariya commercial

Nissan is known to take the advertising world very seriously. The partnership with Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson is a long-lasting, successful relationship that never fails to catch viewers’ interest. In 2023, the new commercial includes another famous American actor, Jay Ellis. And while, in the same period, they released a fascinating, 4-hour-long anime commercial reminding the drivers how long they can drive with a full charge on their All-Electric Ariya, people are still more interested in the “Hollywood” commercial. Let’s discover the backstory, the actress, the actor, and the featured song.

You can watch the 2023 Nissan Ariya commercial with Brie Larson and Jay Ellis here on Youtube.

Brie Larson & Jay Ellis are the actors in the 2023 Nissan Ariya commercial

The actress in the Nissan Ariya commercial released in 2023 is the American actress Brie Larson, and the actor supporting her in that commercial is Jay Ellis. Brie Larson is not a new face for those who know Nissan commercials: already in 2020, she triggered a debate about feminists with this Nissan Sentra commercial and her “refusal to compromise.” On the other hand, for Jay Ellis, it’s the first appearance in a Nissan commercial.

Brie Larson is a famous Hollywood actress, active since 1998. The first movies that raised her fame to worldwide prominence were Short Term 12 and The Spectacular Now, bow released in 2013. She was also in the 2015 movie Room, and in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. But some years later, the role that transformed her identity in the world of cinema arrived: she is Captain Marvel in the Marvel movies released starting from 2019, also playing in Avengers: Endgame and, of course, Captain Marvel. You can read the complete list of her roles in movies and TV shows on Wikipedia.

Today, Brie Larson is a symbol of feminism, and Nissan considers her the best spokesperson they can have for their cars. For that reason, the Nissan All-Electric Ariya has her as the bold driver loving speed, while the other actor, Jay Ellis, plays the calm driver who prefers the elegance of its lines.

Jay Ellis is known for his roles in the TV series The Game and Insecure. He was also part of the cast of Escape Room (2019) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022). You can watch him in this promotional video shared by Paramount Pictures for the release of the Top Gun movie.

The commercial released by Nissan in 2023 wanted to highlight the two main aspects of the Ariya all-electric model: elegance and power. And the two actors do an excellent job impersonating these two faces.

What’s the song in the commercial?

The song you hear in the background of the Nissan Ariya commercial released in 2023 is A Little Less Conversation by Elvis Presley. You can listen to it in full streaming here.

The lyrics you hear are the ones anticipating the chorus. You find them below:

Come on, come on (Come on, come on)

Come on, come on (Come on, come on)

Don’t procrastinate, don’t articulate

Girl it’s getting late, and you just sit and wait around

A little less conversation, a little more action

The song has two faces as well: the slow, talky one represented by Elvis’ girl and the other one, demanding “more action.” The musical choice fits perfectly.

