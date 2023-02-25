Luke Combs, Joe: the song lyrics & the meaning

Joe is a popular song by Luke Combs, officially released in February 2023. Already present in his concerts’ setlists for a while, the song has a particular meaning for the American country singer, and fans were happy to see Luke’s ability to approach many aspects of life in his songs. In this article, we will analyze the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can listen to the official streaming of Joe below.

Joe: the song lyrics & their meaning

Joe is a song about how hard it is to be sober when alcohol was so present in your past. In the lyrics, Luke Combs impersonates Joe, a man committed to sobriety and grateful for every day of his new life.

In the past, Luke Combs released many well-renowned songs that explore the other perspective, the pleasure of drinking. Tracks like Beer Never Broke My Heart became viral milestones in Luke’s discography and are still appreciated by fans. Still, as the singer explained in this interview with Taste of Country, this song is dedicated to that small percentage of fans that chose to refuse alcohol, pursuing a different battle for their lives. Those people have Luke’s esteem, and this song is for them.

“I have a couple of close friends who live that way and it’s like if I write a ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ kind of thing, a partying song, and there’s 9,990 people that that song, they love that song, right? But if there’s 10 people that hear this song and it means the world to them, that may be worth it on a one-off song to me.”

The song represents a celebration of ourselves when we keep our good intentions with determination and motivation. Joe describes his life as an honest worker, staying far from alcohol and thanking God for the strength He gives him.

I got a job and my name’s Joe

Spend my days at the Texaco

Never show up late

Never show up drunk

I can’t complain

I’m doing alright

Sleeping pretty good, staying dry

I thank the Lord every morning with a sweet amen

For how far I come from, where I’ve been

Alcohol had dangerous effects in his past: Joe explains he’s a “loaded gun” when drunk and made a couple of mistakes that costed him some time in jail.

When I get half-lit, I’m a loaded gun

Made a couple wrong turns

Did county time

I do everything I can to stay between the lines

This would be the big motivation behind the life he committed to in the present. When we see that our bad habits turn us into something we don’t recognize, a version of ourselves we don’t identify with, it becomes normal to change direction and adopt a new commitment. We can clearly see how this makes us better people, and we start aiming for the version of ourselves we want to be.

Of course, it’s not easy, and the lyrics inside Joe don’t fail to explain how this can become a daily battle. Something that requires continuous effort, a never-ending resistance against temptations.

Some battlеs are fought on foreign shores

Some are fought behind closed doors

Some fall from grace

Some lose their wings

Some find the peace salvation brings

This is the real meaning behind the lyrics of Joe: every day is a battle, but I thank the Lord for giving me strength because my life feels right today. I feel proud of the way I changed my life, and I have all the intentions to go on in this direction. A song for those who learned how to enjoy the beauty of life without getting lost in alcohol.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

I got a job and my name’s Joe

Spend my days at the Texaco

Never show up late

Never show up drunk

When I get half-lit, I’m a loaded gun

Made a couple wrong turns

Did county time

I do everything I can to stay between the lines

Got a couple good buddies that all drop-in

Say, “It’s good to see you brother man, how you been?”

I can’t complain

I’m doing alright

Sleeping pretty good, staying dry

I thank the Lord every morning with a sweet amen

For how far I come from, where I’ve been

So here’s to good days and better tomorrows

And a light at the end of the bottle

Some battlеs are fought on foreign shores

Some are fought behind closed doors

Some fall from grace

Some lose their wings

Some find the peace salvation brings

Got a couple good buddies that all drop in

Say, “It’s good to see you brother man, how you been?”

I can’t complain

I’m doing alright

Sleeping pretty good, staying dry

I thank the Lord every morning with a sweet amen

For how far I come from, where I’ve been

So here’s to good days and better tomorrows

And a light at the end of the bottle

Here’s to good days

And here’s to living

And here’s to old sins, being forgiven

And a couple good buddies that all drop-in

Say, “It’s good to see you brother man, how you been?”

I can’t complain

I’m doing alright

Sleeping pretty good, staying dry

I thank the Lord every morning with a sweet amen

For how far I come from, where I’ve been

So here’s to good days and better tomorrows

And a light at the end of the bottle

At the end of the bottle