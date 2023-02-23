Big Eyes Coin, Solana, And XRP are going for the huge comeback

One of the most important patterns that crypto investors can always bet on is the ability of crypto assets to bounce back from a price drop because this guarantees that traders can always bank on them for short-term gains. Crypto assets like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL), and XRP have had a rough past few months, with the last few months coming with slow momentum and even worse for Solana. It’s interesting to see all three cryptocurrencies making a massive comeback in the market.

Big Eyes Coin is the most impressive after maintaining a huge momentum on presale for most of 2022. The meme coin project had a slow December, which has quickly picked up to double the amount raised last year in January only. The meme coin project has raised over $29 million while looking to close out on $30 million in its 11th presale round. Big Eyes (BIG) is particularly popular for raising $1 million in the first presale week. It has continued to assure early investors that they are in the right trade and are well positioned for profit when the cryptocurrency launches.

Solana (SOL): Leading Cryptocurrency Is Looking To Have A Strong 2023

Solana (SOL) is a leading cryptocurrency solution, and the blockchain network is a highly-efficient network with the capability to process high-volume transactions at low cost. The network’s token SOL is one of the market’s biggest crypto assets, but it fell from grace following the FTX crash. The FTX crash will go down as one of the most disastrous events in the crypto market, and SOL was a huge victim because of its affiliations with exchanges. SOL experienced a massive price dump following the incident, with most crypto enthusiasts believing the crypto asset could go to zero. Solana (SOL) has had a huge comeback this year, and the narrative has changed, making the token one of the most promising crypto assets you can own in the market right now.

XRP: Post-Lawsuit, This Coin Will Soar

XRP is a top cryptocurrency solution by Ripple, an American financial firm, which has been the defendant in a case with the SEC over the last two years. Despite the ongoing lawsuit, XRP has always been at the top of the cryptocurrency market, maintaining its position in the top ten. However, it has suffered some value loss to the lawsuit, but it looks as though the company and the cryptocurrency might finally be walking free from the case. Positive news about the Ripple case has always caused the XRP price to pump. Traders and investors can take advantage of this for the short term as the token is showing an impressive trajectory over the past weeks with the news of the lawsuit on the horizon.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Time Is Ticking On Its Presale – Here Come The Loot Boxes!

Big Eyes Coin is an Ethereum meme coin project on presale and is already one of the most promising meme coins to emerge in 2023. The token is still on presale, so it would be an incredible opportunity to buy some of those BIG tokens before they hit public sale. You can profit from the margin between presale price and public sale, but you’d probably even make a lot more money by holding the meme coin for a while. Big Eyes has shown some impressive trajectory, especially on presale; however, the community number and narratives also show a nice setup for success. The meme coin is purported to be the next big thing to launch, as the landscape imagines it being as big as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). The meme coin promises additional utilities to the meme coin vibe it already brings to the crypto landscape. However, what’s more important to the average crypto investor is to make some profit, so why not grab this opportunity now?

It is also running its Loot Box promotion, which is well worth the investment, with rewards going as high as $100K worth of Big Eyes tokens!

