3000 Years of Longing cast: Aamito Lagum, Queen of Sheba

3000 Years of Longing (Three Thousand Years Of Longing) is the 2022 movie directed by George Miller. Starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, the film is based on the ancient myth of the Djinn, a fantastic creature able to make three wishes come true if you free him from his symbolic prison. It’s a fascinating vision that also includes some reconstruction of mythical periods of human history: one of the most exciting parts is when the Djinn is in love with the Queen of Sheba, described as “beauty in person.” The actress playing that role is the Ugandan model Aamito Lagum: let’s discover who she is.

Three Thousand Years of Longing: Aamito Lagum is the Queen of Sheba

The actress playing the Queen of Sheba in the 2022 movie Three Thousand Years of Longing is the Ugandan model Aamito Lagum. It’s the first important role ever played by Aamito in international cinema: so far, she’s primarily known in Africa as a fashion model.

Aamito Lagum was the winner of the first edition of the TV reality show Africa’s Next Top Model in 2014. After that achievement, she moved to New York, where she worked as a model for brands like Lacoste, Marc Jacobs, Rag & Bone, and Paul Smith.

Among the events that made the world talk about her, there is the Balenciaga 2015 Fashion Show in Paris, opened by her, and the 2016 advertisement campaign by MAC cosmetics with a close-up of her lips. The latter was covered by many magazines in those days because it triggered a wave of racist comments on social media.

Her role as the Queen of Sheba is the first important acting role of her life. She impersonates an evergreen beauty from ancient times, a perfect character for her harmonic, beautiful lineaments.

Who is the Queen of Sheba?

In Three Thousand Years Of Longing, Aamito Lagum is the Queen of Sheba, one of the mythical figures in the movie’s plot. The Queen of Sheba appears first in the Christian Bible as a visitor of King Solomon in Jerusalem, coming from her distant land with precious gifts and involving the King in intelligent conversations.

Over the centuries, many cultures developed stories around the Queen of Sheba. She also was the protagonist of many paintings and literary works: she also appears in Hieronymus Bosch’s Adoration of the Magi.

In the movie, Djinn desperately loves her, but he’s “nothing” to the Queen of Sheba. Instead, she’s seduced by King Solomon, who’ll imprison Djinn in the bottle and determine his fate for the rest of his existence.

