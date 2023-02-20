Do you enjoy adding heat to your meals? Put a kick in your drinks by mixing one of these spicy cocktails. These tongue-tingling beverages satisfy even die-hard hot sauce fans with balanced flavor profiles and attractive garnishes.

They’re easy to customize, especially when using fresh ingredients. Choose from components like jalapeños, cayenne pepper, or ginger to take your tastebuds on a flavorful adventure. For those after something more daring, there’s also a THC-infused recipe that packs even more punch.

Stock up on your bar supplies and have your shaker at the ready. It’s time to stir these delicious, cold drinks that always bring the heat.

1. The Firecracker

This spicy drink first pairs rum with other simple ingredients. It then takes it up a tick with a pinch of cayenne pepper for an unmistakable and unique kick. Balance the heat by topping it up with freshly muddled watermelon.

Gather these ingredients to get started on your Firecracker:

One and a half ounces of aged rum

Half an ounce of triple sec

Watermelon cut into 21-inch cubes

Half an ounce of freshly squeezed lime juice

A quarter teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Half an ounce of simple, equal parts sugar and water syrup.

A lime wedge to garnish

Follow these simple steps:

Muddle the watermelon cubes in a mixing glass. Add the rum, triple sec, lime juice, cayenne pepper, syrup, and ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with the lime wedge.

2. El Rey del Patio

The El Rey del Patio is a cocktail with a hot sauce version of salsa verde. It gets a smoky flavor from jalapeños and tomatillos, while lime and cucumber add some fresh, bright notes.

Charring the peppers takes up the most time, but softening their acidity is essential. If you’d like even more heat, leave the seeds inside the fruits.

The following components make six servings:

Three jalapeños

Two tomatillos

Four cucumbers

Three-quarters of a cup of freshly squeezed lime juice

Two tablespoons of cracked black pepper

A quarter cup of green jalapeño Tabasco sauce

Six bottles of Modelo Especial beer

Salt to garnish.

Start by blending the puree. It keeps in the fridge for a few days, so it’s possible to prepare ahead for a celebration:

Husk the tomatillos, peel the cucumbers, and chop. Grill the jalapeños until slightly charred and peel the skins once cooled. Place the hot sauce, black pepper, jalapeños, tomatillos, cucumbers, and lime juice into a blender and process until smooth. Strain into a large container.

Once you’re ready to enjoy your drink with hot sauce, have your puree at the ready:

Rim a highball glass with salt, then fill it with ice. Add five ounces of the prepared mixture to the glass. Top with beer.

3. Mirchi Mula

A Mirchi Mula is full of immune boosters, anti-inflammatories, and cannabis. The weed cocktail’s marijuana syrup gets you out of your head, while the chilies and ginger provide a chest-warming wallop. Visit homegrowncannabisco.com to find best strains for your cocktail.

Before mixing your cocktail, ensure to decarb your weed. This chemical reaction uses heat to convert the plant’s cannabinoids into their psychoactive versions. It’s easy to do on a cookie sheet in a 250ºF oven for 20–30 minutes.

Once you’ve decarbed your cannabis, find these ingredients to make the THC-infused syrup:

A gram of your prepared marijuana, ground

One cup of sugar

Half a tablespoon of vegetable glycerin

Two fresh, crushed chilis

One and a half cups of water

A one-inch nub of ginger, grated

Here’s how to continue:

Combine all the components in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Stir the mixture until combined, ensuring the liquid doesn’t reach a boil. Leave to cook for 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Decrease the heat, mix in the glycerin, and simmer for another five minutes. Strain the syrup into a small container and leave it to cool.

Is it drinking time? Follow the final steps of this weed cocktail recipe:

Gather a fistful of ice, one ounce of tequila, half a lime, and one ounce of your prepared syrup. Pour the tequila and syrup into a shaker. Squeeze in the lime juice. Stir vigorously for 30 seconds. Strain over ice in a collins glass.

4. Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita

Heat lovers are satisfied by the pineapple jalapeño margarita’s freshness and complexity. This twist on the classic recipe adds sweetness and spice to the famous drink, with black pepper to add a savory kick to every sip. The alcoholic beverage is one of the best Mexican cocktail drinks for all occasions.

Find these ingredients to add some spice to your drinks:

Two tablespoons of sugar

One and a half ounces of tequila

Half an ounce of freshly squeezed lime juice

One tablespoon of ground black pepper

Half an ounce of pineapple juice

A three-quarter ounce of triple sec

Cubed 11-inch pineapple chunk

One thinly sliced jalapeño

A lime wedge, pineapple chunk, and jalapeño round to garnish

There aren’t any complicated steps in this recipe: