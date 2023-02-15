Bad Bunny, Ojitos Lindos: the English lyrics & meaning

Ojitos Lindos is the song released by Bad Bunny on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023. The track, featuring the Colombian band Bomba Estéreo, became immediately famous as the love song shared by Bad Bunny on this special day: extracted from his successful album Un Verano Sin Ti (the same where Moscow Mule, Tití Me Preguntó, Me Porto Bonito, and Neverita come from), fans fell in love with this sweet song by the Puerto Rican rapper: in this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete English lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Ojitos Lindos below.

Bad Bunny ft. Bomba Estéreo - Ojitos Lindos (Video Oficial) | Un Verano Sin Ti Watch this video on YouTube.

Ojitos Lindos: the English lyrics & meaning

Ojitos Lindos is a love song from a guy who feels he’s different now that he has found true love. In the lyrics, Bad Bunny reflects on the kind of guy he was before finding love: one who hasn’t said “I love you” for a while, who was running after other girls. Now he’s entirely in love with this girl and only wants to spend time with her, forgetting everything else. The “Ojitos Lindos” are her “pretty little eyes,” which give him so much happiness when she looks at him.

Bad Bunny only wants to enjoy his love at full speed. He uses the image of stepping on the gas, trying to use all the energy he can in this relationship. Without resistance, with no fears: even if the brakes don’t work, it will be the most beautiful time of their lives.

Before the sun comes up, step on the gas

Even if you don’t have a brake and lose control

It’ll only be us two, you and I caressing each other

In the midst of time, not saying goodbye

It’s like a new life for him, after all the short experiences he filled his life with. That’s why those “pretty little eyes” make him feel reborn as a different man.

And just look at me with those pretty little eyes

‘Cause with that, I am fine, today I have been reborn

The lines in the second verse are honest, innocent, and pure: Bad Bunny compares himself with the way he was before. He felt he had lost himself, and now his gaze had changed. He’s a new man, caring only for her, committed to being the best man she will ever have.

I haven’t held somebody’s hand in a while

I haven’t sent a “Good morning, I love you” in a while

But you’ve got me entangled, I got involved

I was on my own way and I got lost (Ayy, ayy)

My gaze changed when I saw your eyes (Your eyes)

Bye-bye to the booties, I didn’t even say goodbye to them

I didn’t look for you, no, we bumped into each other through our path

Your soul is the one I connect with (Street)

And last part of the song gets romantic: the lyrics of Ojitos Lindos describe the beauty of this girl, praising her smile, her gaze, and the mole near her lips… it’s really the song of a man fully in love. A man that forgets everything when he’s on top of her.

I don’t allow myself to be carried away

I only get carried away by your smile

And the mole near your lips

If I’m crazy, you’re crazier

But baby, there’s nobody like you, no

I want to give you sunflowers

Go to the beach and get seashells for you

That’s the pure, authentic meaning of the lyrics in Ojitos Lindos: you changed me with your love; I feel a different man now, and I’m happy that the days when I felt lost are gone. I just want to spend the best time with you, because your pretty little eyes make me happy.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete English translation of the lyrics inside Ojitos Lindos.

I have listened to my heart for a long time

And the days and months pass, thinking of your smell

The time has come to start reasoning

Before it’s too late and I accidentally break in half

Before the sun comes up, step on the gas

Even if you don’t have a brake and lose control

It’ll only be us two, you and I caressing each other

In the midst of time, not saying goodbye

And just look at me with those pretty little eyes

‘Cause with that, I am fine, today I have been reborn

I haven’t hеld somebody’s hand in a while

I haven’t sent a “Good morning, I love you” in a while

But you’ve got me entangled, I got involved

I was on my own way and I got lost (Ayy, ayy)

My gaze changed when I saw your eyes (Your eyes)

Bye-bye to the booties, I didn’t even say goodbye to them

I didn’t look for you, no, we bumped into each other through our path

Your soul is the one I connect with (Street)

Stay calm, it doesn’t have to be perfect, no

There are no sins here and making mistakes is beautiful

Mistakes are pleasures, just like all your little kisses

And just look at me with those pretty little eyes

‘Cause with that I am fine, today I have been reborn

And just look at me with those pretty little eyes

‘Cause with that I am fine, today I have been reborn

You and I, you and I, you and I

You and I, you and I

I don’t allow myself to be carried away

I only get carried away by your smile

And the mole near your lips

If I’m crazy, you’re crazier

But baby, there’s nobody like you, no

I want to give you sunflowers

Go to the beach and get seashells for you

When I’m with you, I don’t look at the Role’

Let’s dance to two hundred songs

Nobody turns me on the way you do

Mm-mmm, mm-mmm-mmm-mmm

Mm-mmm, mm-mmm-mmm-mmm

I talk to God and you are his answer

I learned that pretty moments are priceless

Like when you gift me your gaze

And the sun its setting and the sun its setting

Hey, hey, when I’m on top of you, of you

Mami, I forget everything, everything

Nobody is needed here, just you and me

Before the sun comes up, step on the gas

Even if you don’t have a brake and lose control

It’ll only be us two, you and I caressing each other

In the midst of time, not saying goodbye

And just look at me with those pretty little eyes

‘Cause with that I am fine, today I have been reborn

And just look at me with those pretty little eyes

‘Cause with that I am fine, today I have been reborn