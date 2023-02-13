Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez in the Dunkin’ commercial

It has been defined as “the commercial that won the 2023 Super Bowl,” and it caught everyone by surprise: it’s the 30-second ad aired on February 12, 2023, where Ben Affleck stars as a drive-thru employee in a Dunkin’ Donuts store and all customers get shocked by seeing his face at the window. And to close the circle, the commercial ends with Jennifer Lopez showing up and arguing about what his husband does the whole day. Let’s discover everything in this article.

You can watch the 2023 Dunkin’ commercial with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez below.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez star in the 2023 Dunkin’ commercial

The actor playing the drive-thru employee in the Dunkin’ commercial released for the 2023 Super Bowl is the American actor Ben Affleck, and the woman showing up at the end of the ad is his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

In the commercial, Ben Affleck seems to work hard as an employee in a Dunkin’ Donuts store drive-thru. Many customers recognize him; some even want a photo with the actor, whereas someone else doesn’t really know “how” he should look familiar. At last, Jennifer Lopez shows up and looks shocked: he caught his husband working at a Dunkin’ store and asks: “is this what you do when you say you’re gonna work all day?”

The commercial triggered a hilarious reaction on all social media, with people feeling that they just saw the perfect commercial ever made. You can head to Twitter and check what everybody is saying still today.

Ben Affleck is well-known as a regular customer of Dunkin’ stores. In 2022, People published this article with 15 photos of him enjoying the coffee he bought at Dunkin’. Most likely, Dunkin’ brank was aware of his prestigious customer and asked him to star in their commercial, receiving full availability.

Over the years, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been among the most famous couples in American gossip. They were supposed to marry already in 2003 and then canceled their wedding because of the “excessive media attention.” They both moved on and ended up together again in 2021. They have been married since 2022 and, apparently, are happy together.

Some users on Instagram had already shared some photos of the moment Ben Affleck was acting for the Dunkin commercial in January. The most attentive fans already knew what was going on: still, the commercial aired at the 2023 Super Bowl surprised many. Positively, of course.

