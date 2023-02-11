Ripple, Dash, and Big Eyes Coin: the future of global payments?

The consistent surge of cryptocurrencies over the years has given rise to the hopes that innovative cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ripple (XRP), and Dash (DASH) will become the future of global payments. It wasn’t so long ago when Bitcoin emerged as the first cryptocurrency, thereby giving people an alternative investment option. A lot has changed in the world since then. Now, cryptocurrencies are looked upon as a legitimate alternative to the global financial systems.

Many governments have already started doing their homework to regularize the crypto industry and regulate it in the near future. Amid improving global acceptance levels, many have started wondering what the future of global payments holds.

This article will look closely at Big Eyes Coin, Ripple, and Dash and their potential of playing a central role in the future of global payments. Let’s dive in!

Ripple (XRP) Offers Blink and You’ll miss it Transactions Speeds

Ripple, a decentralized cryptocurrency, was founded in 2012 by Chris Larson, Jed McCaleb, and Arthur Britto for cross-border payments and remittances.

Ripple uses its own proprietary technology called XRP Ledger which sits at its core. XRP Ledger facilitates faster, more secure, and lower-cost cross-border payments. It also means that Ripple is not based on blockchain technology.

Ripple has already been adopted as a solution for global payments by major financial institutions like Santander and American Express.

Ripple is known for its speedier transactions that take only a few seconds, thereby making cross-border payments a walk in the park. The XRP Ledger can handle 1,500 transactions per second, making it faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum. That’s why Ripple has turned out to be one of the best options for businesses that need to transfer funds across different countries quickly and efficiently.

Despite its speedy transactions, Ripple is a cost-effective solution for businesses. Conventional cross-border payment solutions are still not that pocket-friendly for users.

One can easily buy or sell XRP on various cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Kraken, and Coinbase.

Dash (DASH) Fortified Security

Talking about the future of global payment solutions, Dash is perfectly placed as a decentralized cryptocurrency that offers fast and secure transactions. Its platform uses a two-tier network, of which, the second tier is made up of master nodes that offer fortified security and privacy features to its users. That’s why many experts look at Dash as one of the future global payment solutions.

Dash or “Digital Cash”, which was created in 2014 as a fork of the Bitcoin protocol, uses a unique consensus algorithm known as “Proof of Service”. This Proof of Service is a combination of Proof of Work and Proof of Stake algorithms.

Just like Ripple, Dash also offers speedy and secure transactions at a relatively lower cost. It uses features like PrivateSend and ChainLocks to protect users’ transactions. It is a relatively faster transaction solution than Bitcoin with a transaction confirmation time of around two minutes.

Dash comes with a governance system that allows for the proposal and funding of new projects or initiatives. It is already accepted as a form of payment, with businesses in many countries accepting it as a payment option. That’s why this cryptocurrency has a strong presence in the developing world.

Big Eyes Coin Impresses with its Presale

Big Eyes Coin is yet to be officially launched but it has already become the talk of the town with its presales going beyond $24.5 million. It is an adorable cat-themed meme coin, identified as Big Eyes. It has been designed specifically for global payments on a decentralized platform.

Big Eyes Coin uses blockchain technology to ensure faster, more secure, and low-cost international payments. Its innovative features have already turned many heads, which is evident by its impressive presale numbers.

It is yet another cryptocurrency that facilitates quick international transactions, and that too at a reasonably lower cost. All of these features perfectly place Big Eyes Coin as one of the top global payment systems in the future.

The Future of International Payments

The future of international payments looks to be in the safe hands of innovative cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin, Ripple, and Dash present their case as some of the best alternatives to conventional payment systems. Each of these platforms offers its unique benefits, thereby making it easier for businesses and individuals to carry out international transactions in a secure, quick, and low-cost manner.

The evolution of global payment solutions is a constant process and many more solutions will come along the way in the coming years. However, it is heartening and exciting to see how these digital currencies are shaping the way we transfer funds on a global scale.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL