Luke Combs, Love You Anyway: the lyrics & the meaning

Love You Anyway is a song released by the American singer Luke Combs in February 2023. The track, as happened in many other cases, was inspired by his love for his wife Nicole: the writing process started in 2020, and then the song evolved into the shape released in 2023, close to Valentine’s day, with some additional element that added a new meaning to the lyrics. In this article, we will explain the story of this song, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official Studio video of Love You Anyway below.

Luke Combs - Love You Anyway (Official Studio Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

Love You Anyway: the lyrics and their meaning

As Luke Combs explained personally on his Instagram, Love You Anyway is “a heartbreak and love song all in one.” In the lyrics, the singer celebrates his love for his wife, explaining that what he feels for her will never change, no matter what happens. Even if he knew that one day she would leave and break his heart, that wouldn’t change a thing: he would love her anyway.

As the singer explained, the original idea of the song came on Valentine’s Day 2020: Luke Combs was playing at a concert and dedicated his song Beautiful Crazy to his fiancée (they were not yet married at that moment), saying: “If you’re in here, I love you. If not, you know I do anyway.” His friend Dan took a note at that moment, “Love You Anyway,” as an idea to explore for a new song. Luke Combs started to work on that song some days later, adding the reference to a possible heartbreak that every relationship can have, and Love You Anyway came up.

The song begins with a list of proofs of his love, expressed through metaphors. Going through the images in the lyrics of Love You Anyway, love can turn the singer into a stone statue or break him in pieces like glass: whatever the effect love would be, he would be totally impacted by it because he’s entirely in love with her.

If your kiss turned me to stone

I’d be a statue standing tall in Ancient Rome

And if your touch shattered me like glass

I’d be in pieces trying to make the breaking last

For Luke Combs, love is something inevitable, written in your destiny. As a man, you cannot do anything to change what you feel. You live it with your whole self, like a compass that points to the north, no matter what.

There’s just some things that leave a man no choice

Like a compass needle needing its true north

Even if I knew the day we met you’d be the reason this heart breaks

Oh, I’d love you anyway

And nothing would change, even if you knew since the beginning that this feeling would break your heart: it’s just something you cannot change. You love her because it’s how your life is. Period.

Even if I knew the day we met you’d be the reason this heart breaks

Oh, I’d love you anyway

After all, the meaning Love You Anyway wants to convey with its lyrics is: my love for you defines me as a person; it was something I couldn’t avoid even if I tried hard. It was written in my nature, I live to love you. And since the relationship between Luke Combs and his wife is progressing best (the two even had a baby in 2022), we can all assume that true love still inspires the country singer for most of his songs.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

If your kiss turned me to stone

I’d be a statue standing tall in Ancient Rome

And if your touch shattered me like glass

I’d be in pieces trying to make the breaking last

If it took one look to turn my days to night

At least I’d have the stars that sparkle in your eyes

There’s just some things that leave a man no choice

Like a compass needle needing its true north

Even if I knew the day we met you’d be the reason this heart breaks

Oh, I’d love you anyway

I know just tryin’ to write a song

I run the risk that I could get your perfect wrong

And well I guess what I’m tryin’ to say

Is there ain’t words been made could shoulder so much weight

And if you turned your back on me and walked away

Not a thing about the way I feel would change

There’s just some things that leave a man no choice

Like a compass needle needing its true north

Even if I knew the day we met you’d be the reason this heart breaks

Oh, I’d love you anyway

There’s just some things that leave a man no choice

Like a compass needle needing its true north

Even if I knew the day we met you’d be the reason this heart breaks

Oh, I’d love you anyway

Even if I knew the day we met you’d be the reason this heart breaks

Oh, I’d love you anyway