You Might Think: The Cars song in Your Place or Mine

Your Place or Mine is a romantic comedy released on Netflix in February 2023, just a few days before Valentine’s day. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as two long-distance and long-time friends who suddenly discover to be in love with each other, the film triggered high expectations for the stellar cast, and it also has an exciting soundtrack, mainly founded on The Cars discography, which have a specific meaning in the plot. Let’s discover the song we hear at the movie’s ending credits, You Might Think, its lyrics, and its meaning.

You can watch the official trailer for Your Place or Mine here on Youtube.

You Might Think: The Cars song in the movie Your Place or Mine

You Might Think is the song by The Cars you hear in the ending credits of the Netflix movie Your Place or Mine. You can listen to it in the official video below.

The Cars - You Might Think (Official Music Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

The Cars released You Might Think in February 1984 as the first single from their album Heartbeat City. It was the first song by The Cars to reach number one of the mainstream rock tracks in the US. The official video was also one of the first to use computer graphics, and it won the award as video of the year in the first edition of the MTV music video awards in 1984.

You Might Think is basically a love song celebrating the foolish side of love. In the lyrics, the band explains how the girl might think their love is crazy, but the protagonist is sure about it: all he wants is her, because of her wild side that touches his heart. You can find a part of its lyrics below.

You might think I’m crazy

To hang around with you

Maybe you think I’m lucky

To have something to do

But I think that you’re wild

Inside me is some child

You might think I’m foolish

Or maybe it’s untrue (you might think)

You might think I’m crazy (but all I want)

All I want is you

The Cars were one of the USA’s most influential new wave bands. Their style managed to introduce synths in the rock perspective: they were active in the 80s, which is the period when electronic music conquered pop worldwide, and new wave was precisely this passage phase from pure guitar rock to a different kind of music, more influenced by synthesizers.

In the movie, Peter (Ashton Kutcher) explains to Debbie’s son Jack that The Cars were his father’s favorite band. Since he had a controversial relationship with his father, he couldn’t listen to their music for a long time, but once he started to get again in touch with their songs, he just loved it. The Cars, therefore, represent an important emotional connection in the movie. The ending credits on You Might Think clearly indicate how crazy love can be and how that doesn’t make it less right at all.

Your Place or Mine’s soundtrack includes 10 songs in total from The Cars’ discography. You can find the full list of songs on Netflixlife.

