PinkPantheress, Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2: the lyrics & meaning

Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2 is a song released by the English singer PinkPantheress, featuring the rapper Ice Spice. The song represents a sequel to her song Boy’s a Liar released the year before: it’s the same song, and most of the lyrics match, but Ice Spice added a rap bar to better expose the meaning behind the song. Let’s explore the song’s message, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video of the song below.

PinkPantheress, Boy’s a liar Pt. 2: the lyrics & their meaning

Boy’s a Liar (in both Pt. 1 and Pt. 2) is a song about being in a relationship with a man that seems to stay only because you are good-looking. In the lyrics, PinkPantheress exposes her point of view: she doesn’t feel loved by her man; she believes he’s with her only because of her look, so she makes a lot of effort every day to look as best as she can, afraid that he could fly away if she’s not good enough.

The song begins with the sad contrast between PinkPantheress’s attitude, committed to building something together because she’s motivated by true love, and her man’s approach, who seems to seek only an appearance. She wishes for her man to propose one day, but he looks ready to leave her if she doesn’t remain pretty as she is now.

Take a look inside your heart

Is there any room for me (Is there any room for me?)

I won’t have to hold my breath

Till you get down on one knee (Till you get down on one knee)

Because you only want to hold me

When I’m looking good enough

This conflicted feeling becomes a problem inside her heart: she’s sad because she feels her love is unrequited. And she wonders if their story ever had a chance, if he ever truly cared about her. The sensations get worse because she feels somehow responsible for this: she asks if she is good enough, but she doesn’t wonder if he’s actually the right man for her, given his behavior. What emerges in Boy’s a Liar lyrics is a typical, instinctive reaction to unrequited love, especially at a young age.

Every time I pull my hair

Well, it’s only out of fear (Only out of fear)

That you’ll find me ugly

And one day you’ll disappear because

What’s the point of crying?

It was nеver even lovе (It was never even love)

Did you ever want me?

Was I ever good enough?

The rap verse by Ice Spice introduces the perspective of cheating into the picture: he’s not committed, so he seems to have attention only for her body and then feels free to have sex with other girls. She suspects him and asks him to share his location (“to send a pin”), but he makes excuses not to be caught. Nevertheless, the girl stays attached to him, at least for the moment: the time for authentic disillusion hasn’t come yet.

That boy is a cap

Sayin’ he home, but I know where he at, like

Bet he blowin’ her back

Thinkin’ ’bout me ’cause he know that a– fat

Callin’ his phone like, “Yo, send me a pin”

Duckin’ my s**t, ’cause he know what I’m on

But I don’t sleep enough without you

And I can’t eat enough without you

This is the real meaning of the lyrics inside Boy’s a Liar: I know you don’t love me, I know you lie to me, and (also considering the rap part added by Ice Spice in Pt. 2), I know you are cheating on me. That makes me feel sad and wrong, like I’m not enough for you, like I’m missing something that doesn’t make you love me. This is how PinkPantheress explains to herself what happens to her: the next phase will be realizing that she’s loving a bad boy who doesn’t deserve her and start loving herself. And we may hear this kind of thought in some of her future songs.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Boy's a Liar.

