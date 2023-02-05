Over a Million Dollars worth of Baby Doge Coin burned, whilst Big Eyes Coin exceeds $21.5 Million in crypto presale

During the 2021 bull run, we saw the incredible triumph of meme coins which skyrocketed to the moon and beyond, leaving everyone to question what will be the next Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin was the first meme token launched in 2012 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer – since then meme tokens have been flooding down from the sky to try and emulate the success of DOGE.

Every once in a while, crypto investors need to dig deep to find some fresh hot gems which have the potential to explode… But where to begin? Well, how about we go for these trail-blazing twitter-trending meme coins which are absolutely killing it: Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Burn Baby Doge, Burn, Doge Go Infernooo!

Launched in 2021 by Dogecoin (DOGE) enthusiasts, Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) was born a cute pup with the aspiration to grow with its father Dogecoin.

On July 4th, Elon Musk tweeted about Baby Doge, which doubled the price of the coin at the time. The tweet references a parody of the viral baby shark song, replacing the lyrics with Baby Doge. This leads to clear indications that the token is probably Musk’s second favourite meme coin to Dogecoin.

In recent trending news, Baby Doge Coin has gained in price after the team behind the meme coin burned a huge 682 trillion BABYDOGE, which is estimated to be at a value of $1,091,200. Burning is a procedure that zaps tokens from the circulating supply by sending them to an inaccessible wallet address – so as the supply of tokens decreases, the value should increase.

Additionally, 5% of each $BABYDOGE transaction is automatically and equally distributed to all holders of Baby Doge Coin. This way you can even watch your pup grow up to make its father Dogecoin proud!

Your Big Eyes Should Be All Over This Coin

A new community-driven meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has broken massive numbers in their presale reaching $21.5 million, as these numbers continue to rise – making it the biggest crypto presale in the past 2 years. If numbers don’t lie, then Big Eyes is absolutely killing it; keeping in mind it also has plans to reach a goal of $50 Million. At the rapid rate it’s rising, we can see this coming to fruition.

Big Eyes Coin has practical applications in the real world such as donating 5% of $BIG transactions into a visible charity wallet which will then go to charities like Orca Network, Fundlife International, and the Seashepherd that seek to protect our sea life. Supported by a large, strong and devoted community, Big Eyes Coin will be the first cat to achieve enormous success, standing out from many meme tokens that have a dog mascot.

With plans to launch their merch supurrr-store, the Big Eyes Coin branding will only grow bigger as they already have a large community that will represent. It is thrilling to think about how far Big Eyes Coin will go after its official debut now that it has advanced to stage 10 after making such rapid progress during its presale.

The promo code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 will increase your presale investment by 200%, allowing you to triple your investment – cats enjoy treats, after all! But pounce fast as this code will expire on the 3rd of February.

Wrapping Up

Who knew that the phrase “it’s raining cats and dogs” would actually stand for something positive for once? Meme coins triumphed greatly over the 2021 bull market, and it was inevitable that they would rise again – now could be your chance to get in on the hottest new gems that could absolutely blast off!

Whether you fancy a bag of Baby Doge Coin, or a scoop of Big Eyes Coin, this could be the perfect opportunity to accumulate whilst crypto prices are still low.

