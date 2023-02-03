Miles Teller, the Bud Light commercial & the on-hold song

The 2023 Super Bowl will be, as every year, the arena where the best commercials of the year will compete with each other to catch the audience’s attention. All the leading brands are in line to have a seat in this privileged context: among them, Bud Light made its move some days earlier, with the commercial released at the beginning of February, starring Miles Teller, his wife Keleigh Sperry, and their dog Bugsy. Let’s discover everything about this commercial, including the hypnotic on-hold song.

You can watch the official Bud Light commercial for the 2023 Super Bowl here on Youtube.

The 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl commercial: meet Miles Teller, the dog, and the song

The actor starring in the 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl commercial is the American actor Miles Teller. He’s primarily famous for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick (he’s the one playing Great Balls of Fire in that famous scene), the Divergent movies, and The Spectacular Now. He also played in the TV series Too Old To Die Young and The Offer.

The girl appearing in the commercial is his wife, Keleigh Sperry. She’s an actress too, you may remember her for her appearance in Taylor Swift’s official video for I Bet You Think About Me (Miles Teller was in the video as well). And the dog is Bugsy, the 6-year-old female French bulldog the couple owns. Based on what Miles said in this interview with Today, he had quite some fun directing his dog, using food to motivate her to do what they needed.

The commercial spins around the on-hold song played while the couple is trying to get some support from a call center. According to the very spirit of the commercial, you can enjoy every moment, even the ones that feel “wasted,” like when you are put on hold. Miles Teller and his wife happily dance to the on-hold song with their dog while drinking Bud Light.

The “on-hold” song featured in the 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl commercial is Opus No. 1 by Tim Carleton. You can listen to it in its full version below.

Tim Carleton is not a professional musician right now, but he wrote this song in 1989 when he was only 16 years old. The song later became the hold music used by Cisco, one of the biggest suppliers of enterprise phone systems. As this article on Replicant explains, that made the song one of the most recognizable examples of “on-hold” music.

With this commercial, Bud Light triggered curiosity about the actor, the composition of his family, his dog, and even the story of the featured song: nothing is left to chance.

