Bitcoin holds steady as Dogecoin, Binance Coin gain; Big Eyes Coin raises $20.5 Million in presales

The month of January, which saw major cryptocurrencies getting the Year 2023 off to a flying start, ends today. Major crypto players gained value amid the new year buying euphoria. In the latest trading, Bitcoin held its value steady near $23,700 whereas Solana and BNB appreciated up to 6%. Similarly, the latest memecoin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has raised a whopping $20.51 million in Stage 10 of its presales.

The latest buying interest from traders has lifted the global cryptocurrency market capitalization to around $1.07 trillion, a 1.54% increment in the last 24 hours.

BTC Market Capitalization Swells Further

The CoinMarketCap reported Tuesday that the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin saw its market capitalization swell to around $457.24 billion, an increase of 0.18% over the previous day. BTC rose 2% to $23,700 whereas Ethereum also maintained the $1,600 level. BTC volume recorded a 46.95% gain to $25.72 billion in the last 24 hours.

Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, was quoted as saying by The Economic Times, “BTC is currently trading above the US$23,600 level. If it manages to hold the $23,600 level, the streak may take it up to 24,000-25,000 U.S. dollars in no time. Another appreciating factor is healthy volume numbers, which indicate the interest and strength of buyers in the market.”

Big Eyes Coin Keeps Scaling Fresh Milestones

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a cat-themed meme coin, is stealing the limelight with its presale numbers. The BIG has already surpassed $20.51 million and looks in great shape to breach even bigger milestones in the coming days. The BIG has entered Stage 10 of its presales and the procession continues to move forward with impressive numbers and significant interest from traders.

Solana, Dogecoin, BNB Stay Bullish

As per the latest trading figures, other leading cryptocurrencies have also registered bullish numbers. Solana gained 6% while Dogecoin, BNB, and Polkadot Shiba Inu were also on the bullish side of the trading board.

The Winter is Over for Crypto Market: Experts

The New Year rally has filled the crypto market with solid optimism as experts believe that the winter seems to be over for the crypto world.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage said, “Two significant announcements are likely approaching this week (The national union budget and the U.S. Fed FOMC meeting). The impact of both developments can have a major influence on the prices of major cryptocurrencies in the weeks to come.”

“It also signals higher chances of volatility in the coming days,” he said, adding, “The optimistic outlook might further fortify the bullish sentiments if the regulatory steps are taken keeping in mind the interest of active market players in the VDA segment.”

Price change data in the last 24 hours as of 14.58 hours (UAE Time) on January 30, 2023.

Currency Rate Change

Bitcoin $23,699 2%

Ethereum $1,635 2.38%

Tether $1 -0.02%

USD Coin $1 -0.01%

BNB $314.95 2.02%

XRP $0.4127 0.43%

Dogecoin $0.08915 0.40%

Cardano $0.3922 1.34%

Polygon $1.16 0.83%

Polkadot $6.55 0.60%

Tron $0.06345 0.09%

Litecoin $94.91 -0.32%

Shiba Inu $0.00001208 1.34%

Solana $25.55 5.86%

