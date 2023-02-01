Morgan Wallen, I Wrote The Book: the lyrics & meaning

I Wrote the Book is a song by Morgan Wallen from his 2023 album One Thing at A Time. Released together with two more songs, Last Night and Everything I Love, the track exposes another personal point of view on life and conduct. Fans were curious to know more about the song’s lyrics: in this article, we will analyze its meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

I Wrote The Book: the lyrics & their meaning

I Wrote The Book is a song that reflects on our life behavior and how good we are. In the lyrics, Morgan Wallen explains that there are many things he’s good at, but he also admits he doesn’t behave well enough according to how a good man should be. Therefore, he confirms that he can write a book about many things, but he may need to read more often the book “that lays by the lamp on the nightstand”: the Bible, which teaches us how to be good humans.

In the song’s beginning, Morgan lists several things he’s good at: the first verse is dedicated to country life (the truck, the boat, finding wood logs), and the second one explains he’s a good baseball player (throwing a curveball, catching it, getting a strike). On those two things, Morgan Wallen is so expert that he can write a book about them, the expression that gives the title to the song.

If you wanna learn

To throw a curve right

To catch a clean up

Lookin’ on a third strike

Talk a little smack

While he’s walkin’ back

Yeah, I wrote the book

But when it comes to the chorus, the central part of the song, Morgan admits that many things prove he’s not good enough. He talks about cussing, fighting, and drinking, three habits that occur every Friday night, three things he’s not proud of. He knows a good man should not do it, so he mentions the Bible, the book “that lays by the lamp on the nightstand.”

But there’s one that lays by

The lamp on the nightstand

One that says don’t cuss and don’t fight

But damn if I don’t do it every Friday night

Those get you into Heaven letters in red

Ain’t gettin’ read enough to

Keep me on a straight line

Following these thoughts, Morgan Wallen reflects on the fact that his last girl left him, something that could match the meaning of the other song from the same album, Last Night: he’s afraid she left because he wasn’t good enough and that convinces him that he should read the Bible carefully, and learn from it.

I met a good girl

She had her life straight

She said she loved that I was good at everythin’

One day she left me in a cloud of dust

‘Cause I never was too good at pickin’ up

Yeah the good Lord knows I need it

I didn’t write it but I probably oughta read it

This is the true meaning of the lyrics inside I Wrote The Book: I can be an expert in many things, but I don’t feel I’m a good man. I should learn how to behave as a man should, mainly because I believe I’m alone for this specific reason. I Wrote The Book is an introspective song, a moment of judgment and evaluation Morgan Wallen takes for himself.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Morgan Wallen’s I Wrote the Book.

When it comes to

Hitchin’ the boat up

Backin’ down the ramp

In my old truck

To find a bunch of logs

To catch a bunch of hogs

Yeah, I wrote the book

Yeah, I wrote the book

If you wanna learn

To throw a curve right

To catch a clean up

Lookin’ on a third strike

Talk a little smack

While he’s walkin’ back

Yeah, I wrote the book

But there’s one that lays by the lamp on the nightstand

One that says don’t cuss and don’t fight

Or let the bottle turn you into a different man

But damn if I don’t do it every Friday night

Those get you into Heaven letters in red

Ain’t gettin’ read enough to keep me on a straight line

I’m a Jack of all trades

But man I gotta say

That’s one book I didn’t write

I met a good girl

She had her life straight

She said she loved that I was good at everythin’

One day she left me in a cloud of dust

‘Cause I never was too good at pickin’ up

The one that lays by the lamp on the nightstand

The one that says don’t cuss and don’t fight

Or let the bottle turn you into a different man

But damn if I don’t do it every Friday night

Those get you into Heaven letters in red

Ain’t gettin’ read enough to keep me on a straight line

I’m a Jack of all trades

But man I gotta say

That’s one book I didn’t write

Yeah the good Lord knows I need it

I didn’t write it but I probably oughta read it

The one that lays by the lamp on the nightstand

One that says don’t cuss and don’t fight

Or let the bottle turn you into a different man

But damn if I don’t do it every Friday night

Those get you into Heaven letters in red

Ain’t gettin’ read enough to keep me on a straight line

I’m a Jack of all trades

But man I gotta say

That’s one book I didn’t write

That’s one book I didn’t write

That’s one book I didn’t write