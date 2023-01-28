Zach Bryan, Dawns: the song lyrics & their meaning

Dawns is a song released in January 2023 by the American songwriter Zach Bryan. Featuring Maggie Rogers, the track has triggered all fans’ enthusiasm again. As already happened for songs like Something in the Orange and Burn Burn Burn, the country singer always has a unique ability to express feelings that everyone can relate to. Let’s explore the meaning of this song in this article. You’ll also have the full lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Dawns below.

Dawns: inside the lyrics and their meaning

Dawns can be interpreted as a song about losing love and needing to move on. In the lyrics, Zach Bryan demands back all the days he dedicated to the girl he loved: he now knows that time was wasted, and he needs to heal right now.

One of the song’s verses expresses this need better than others: that relationship is over, and the singer doesn’t want to dedicate a single instant more to it. He wants his things back because today he’ll leave.

All is fair in love and war

So what the hell are we even fightin’ for?

I’m on your front porch beggin’ for my dawns back

Give my g**amn records and my clothes back

‘Cause I’m through

Oh, how I’m through

There are two parallel verses interpreted by Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers with slightly different words: that’s the part of Dawns lyrics where the protagonist needs to return to their shelter and heal. Zach mentions his mama’s home, revealing the grief for the loss (“I lost her last July in a heart attack,” says Zach later), whereas Maggie Rogers heads a friend’s home, regretting all the nights she missed having fun inside the frame of friendship.

(Zach Bryan)

And by the time she wakes

I’ll be halfway to my mama’s home

It just dawned on me

Life is as fleeting as the passin’ dawn

And it was my mistake

‘Cause she never said a thing about Jesus

I miss my mother’s southern drawl

And her prayin’ through the walls in the evening

(Maggie Rogers)

And by the time he wakes

I’ll be halfway to my best friend’s home

It just dawned on me

Life is as fleetin’ as the passin’ dawn

And I shoulda told him twice

I believe in somethin’ bigger than both of us

I miss goin’ out to bars, shootin’ stars

Not worryin’ ’bout what’s left of us, mm

Both singers are trying to heal after love has gone. As the song says, “love’s just another drug I have grown a victim to”: moving on is never easy, as the feelings are so strong that they can easily be addicting. But heading towards the future is necessary, or pain will just take over. And what can help us is the awareness that everything comes to an end, eventually: here’s why the reference to death in the chorus.

Give me my dawns back

Everything that dies makes its way back

This is, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics inside Dawns: the love I believed in until yesterday is over, and I wish I didn’t waste so many dawns, so many days to it. I want my time and strength back; I’m returning to my shelter; I need to find my balance again. And in the middle of this general sense of loss which includes death and grief, I need a long rest and a final victory.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the full lyrics of Zach Bryan’s Dawns.

Wake me up when the season’s gone

‘Cause I’ve wasted all my dawns on you

So what do I do?

Oh, what I do?

I get f**ed up just ’cause I’m scared

Love’s just another drug I have grown a victim to

So what do I do?

Oh, what do I do?

All is fair in love and war

So what the hell are we even fightin’ for?

I’m on your front porch beggin’ for my dawns back

Give my g**amn records and my clothes back

‘Cause I’m through

Oh, how I’m through

And by the time she wakes

I’ll be halfway to my mama’s home

It just dawned on me

Life is as fleeting as the passin’ dawn

And it was my mistake

‘Cause she never said a thing about Jesus

I miss my mother’s southern drawl

And her prayin’ through the walls in the evening

Give me my dawns back

Everything that dies makes its way back

I lost her last July in a heart attack

I need one small victory (Mm)

Give me my dawns back

‘Cause everything that dies makes its way on back

I lost her last July in a heart attack

I need one small victory

Wake me up when the season’s gone

‘Cause I’ve wasted all my dawns on you

So what do I do?

Oh, what I do?

And by the time he wakes

I’ll be halfway to my best friend’s home

It just dawned on me

Life is as fleetin’ as the passin’ dawn

And I shoulda told him twice

I believe in somethin’ bigger than both of us

I miss goin’ out to bars, shootin’ stars

Not worryin’ ’bout what’s left of us, mm

Mm, give me my dawns back

Everything that dies makes its way on back

I lost her last July in a heart attack

I need one small victory (Mm)

Give me my dawns back

Everything that dies makes its way on back

I lost her last July in a heart attack

I need one small victory

I got f**ed up just ’cause I’m scared

Love’s just another drug I have grown a victim to

What do I do?

Oh, what do I do?