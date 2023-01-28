The Kid LAROI, Love Again: the lyrics & their meaning

Love Again is a song released by the Kid LAROI in January 2023, anticipating his album The First Time. The track exposes the singer’s personal perspective on love relationships, in a way that allows many fans to relate their experiences. People loved the song, often quoting the line “can we find love again?” and wanted to know more about the lyrics and their meaning: we will cover you in this article, and you’ll also find the complete song lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Love Again below.

Love Again: the lyrics and their meaning

Love Again is a song about how hard it can be to keep a love relationship. In the lyrics, The Kid LAROI describes specific aspects of a relationship where both partners feel hurt but still want to stay together. Although there are parts of us that push us away from the other person, we don’t want to give up. Not until we aren’t sure we did everything we could.

The song’s beginning presents the singer’s perspective as a guy who wishes to try again. He feels his pride was the reason why it didn’t work; he’s aware he hurt the girl he loved, so he asks her to give it another try and be explicit, helping him to understand how to make it work.

Can we go back to how it was?

Before my pride got in between us

Go ahead and hit me where it hurts

Because at least, then I’ll feel something

Breaking up often leads us to a condition of profound apathy: we don’t feel anything except the obvious difference between the intensity of what we had before and today’s empty spaces. In these conditions, we often wish to have some of that intensity back. In any form, even if it means getting the anger of the person who loved us. From this point of view, the singer wishes to be hit by the other person: a violent interaction still means intensity, and it’s better than no contact at all.

The chorus expresses the hope that they will soon talk and try love again. Right now, it’s a moment of solitude and sadness, and The Kid LAROI mentions tears explicitly. It’s usually the moment we dedicate to reflection, trying to understand what went wrong, working on ourselves if necessary, and thinking about what we should change so that this pain won’t happen again. But it’s also a moment when we hope things will be fixed by themselves and happiness will come again naturally.

Can we find love again?

Is this time the end?

Tell me, how many more tears will drop

’Til you hit me with “Can we talk?”

And try love again

This is, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics inside Love Again: I wish it’s still not over; I know our love is not easy, I know I hurt you, but I still want another chance to make it work. Love is a significant part of our life and one of the biggest sources of happiness; thus, we naturally tend to do everything possible to make a relationship work. Even when we are not sure it’s right for us, letting love go away is hard to accept.

The complete lyrics

Can we go back to how it was?

Before my pride got in between us

Go ahead and hit me where it hurts

Because at least, then I’ll feel something

Screaming in my face

Kicked me out your place

I got nowhere to go

Can we find love again?

Is this time the end?

Tell me, how many more tears will drop

’Til you hit me with “Can we talk?”

And try love again

Can we find love again?

Is this time the end?

Tell me, how many more tears will drop

‘Til you hit mе with “Can we talk?”

And try love again

I crashed my car into a wall

I triеd to text, I shoulda called

Seen blue and red, it won’t be long (Ooh, uh)

We went to war, it didn’t end

I bit my tongue, you hit my chin

Worst enemy is my best friend (Ooh)

Screaming in my face

Kicked me out your place

I got nowhere to go

Can we find love again?

Is this time the end?

Tell me, how many more tears will drop

‘Til you hit me with “Can we talk?”

And try love again

Can we find love again?

Is this time the end?

Tell me, how many more tears will drop

‘Til you hit me with “Can we talk?”

And try love again