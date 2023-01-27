Watch Rihanna commercial for 2023 Super Bowl

“It’s been 2190 days,” says the commercial Rihanna released on her Instagram page in January 2023. It’s how long fans have waited since the last original music released by the Barbadian singer: her last Album, Anti, was released in 2016, and the world is hungry for new music. Even though in 2022 she shared Lift Me Up, the song in Avatar: The Way of Water‘s soundtrack, this is the first time Rihanna teases the arrival of new original music from her inspiration only. And based on what we see in the commercial, the halftime show in the 2023 Super Bowl will be the moment we’ll hear Rihanna’s first song in years.

You can watch the official commercial shared by Rihanna on Instagram here. The post is a partnership with Apple Music.

Watch Rihanna commercial for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show on Instagram

Rihanna is in great shape and still capable of triggering the highest hype. The words we hear at the end of the commercial are “you need me, from her 2016 single Needed Me. And all over the video, many voices overlap, representing the media coverage of the fact that Rihanna is back more than six years later.

The wait is almost over: the 2023 Super Bowl takes place on February 12, 2023. And we will have a lot of new things to see.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave