Fall Out Boy, Heartbreak Feels So Good: lyrics & meaning

Heartbreak Feels So Good is the second single shared by the American band Fall Out Boy in January 2023, anticipating their new album So Much (For) Stardust set for release in March. After Love From The Other Side, it’s another track about love that is fading away: fans wanted to know more about the lyrics and the meaning inside them: let’s analyze the song in this article. You’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Heartbreak Feels So Good below, featuring Rivers Cuomo (who didn’t really “write Africa” but released a cover of Toto’s famous song with Weezer in 2018).

Fall Out Boy - Heartbreak Feels So Good (Official Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

Fall Out Boy, Heartbreak Feels So Good: the lyrics & their meaning

Heartbreak Feels So Good is a song about love fading away. In the lyrics, the band reflects on how feeling can change, and even though you tend to hold up, even if you don’t want to give up your emotions and move on, the sensation of heartbreak makes you feel alive.

The song’s first verse is dedicated to hope. The band believes the future can still be bright, although the present offers demanding challenges. But nobody said a love relationship is easy to keep: the difficulties we face today are probably part of normality, so why don’t we keep spending our effort on what we have?

No matter what they tell you

The future’s up for grabs and no

No matter what they sell you

Is there a word for bad miracle?

Nobody said the road was endless

Nobody said the climb was friendless

But could we please pretend this won’t end?

It will be hard, of course. We will cry. But it’s a process that will take place no matter what: whatever we decide, either we wait a bit more, holding up in this fading feeling, or take the decision now and leave, sadness will come. With different intensity and timing, but it will always be there, waiting for us. That’s how heartbreaks work, and the message the lyrics want to convey is: despite the pain, life is always fascinating.

We’ll cry later, or cry now

You know it’s heartbreak

We could dance the tears away, emancipate ourselves

We’ll cry later, or cry now but baby

Heartbreak feels so good

With the energy of their rock, Fall Out Boy give strength to all those struggling with the end of their relationships. Life is a never-ending growing path, and it’s up to us to decide the pace: when you feel your love is getting close to an end, you can still choose to pretend everything is fine and go on a little more, driven by hope, or you can decide to cry now and face the pain. Either way, life will find its way to make us grow, and that is a reassuring sensation. That’s the real meaning of the song’s lyrics and the sense behind the line “Heartbreak feels so good.”

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Fall Out Boy's Heartbreak Feels So Good.

