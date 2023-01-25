Adam Levine, Lost Stars: the lyrics and their meaning

Begin Again is a movie released in 2013 that landed on Netflix in January 2023. Starring Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, and Adam Levine, the film was a relevant success that year, and the soundtrack became popular in the music world, especially for one song nominated for the Academy Award: Lost Stars, written by Maroon 5’s singer Adam Levine (who’s also playing in the movie). Let’s discover more about the track and its meaning. You’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official trailer for Begin Again here on Youtube.

Lost Stars, the song Adam Levine wrote for Begin Again soundtrack: the lyrics & meaning

Lost Stars is the main song in the soundtrack of the 2013 movie Begin Again, an original track written by Maroon 5’s leader Adam Levine. He also sings it in one of the most streamed scenes of the movie, published on Maroon 5 official Youtube channel in 2015. You can find the video below.

Lost Stars is a song about our feelings when love is fading away. In the lyrics, Adam Levine reflects on how strange love is: you are in love, everything looks fine, but one day, suddenly, you realize that the feeling is no longer strong as it was. Already the song’s beginning talks about Cupid “demandin’ back his arrow,” a symbol for the end of love.

Take my hand, let’s see where we wake up tomorrow

Best laid plans sometimes are just a one night stand

I’ll be damned, Cupid’s demandin’ back his arrow

So let’s get drunk on our tears and

The singer is confused about it. That’s where the comparison with a lost star comes from: he feels just a little speck of dust in the immensity of the universe, dragged by the inexplicable way sometimes love fades out: a small entity trying to get an understanding about something much bigger than him.

Searching for meaning, but are we all lost stars

Trying to light up the dark?

Who are we? Just a speck of dust within the galaxy

However, he won’t just give up. Even if he can’t really understand what’s happening, he wants to live in the present without overthinking it. This is what he suggests in the first verse: let’s make only short-term plans, let’s get drunk tonight, and go on. Nobody knows what we’ll feel tomorrow.

Take my hand, let’s see where we wake up tomorrow

Best laid plans sometimes are just a one night stand

I’ll be damned, Cupid’s demandin’ back his arrow

So let’s get drunk on our tears and

Hope is hard to let go of. In the second half of Lost Stars lyrics, Levine mentions an example of how unpredictable life can be: he says he saw a lion kissing a deer, a metaphor for something nobody would believe in. With these words, the singer still wants to believe: as long as we don’t clearly understand what’s happening, let’s just follow the feelings of the moment. Because the time we spend together is still worth it.

Yesterday I saw a lion kiss a deer

Turn the page maybe we’ll find a brand new ending

Where we’re dancing in our tears

This is the real meaning inside the lyrics of Lost Stars: possibly, our love is coming to an end, but I don’t want to leave you yet. I want to enjoy this night with you and make the best of it. And who knows what life holds for us tomorrow.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Please don’t see just a boy caught up in dreams and fantasies

Please see me reachin’ out for someone I can’t see

Take my hand, let’s see where we wake up tomorrow

Best laid plans sometimes are just a one night stand

I’ll be damned, Cupid’s demandin’ back his arrow

So let’s get drunk on our tears and

God, tell us the reason youth is wasted on the young

It’s hunting season and the lambs are on the run

Searching for meaning, but are we all lost stars

Trying to light up the dark?

Who are we? Just a speck of dust within the galaxy

Woe is me if we’re not careful turns into reality

But don’t you dare let our best memories bring you sorrow

Yesterday I saw a lion kiss a deer

Turn the page maybe we’ll find a brand new ending

Where we’re dancing in our tears and

God, tell us the reason youth is wasted on the young

It’s hunting season and the lambs are on the run

Searching for meaning, but are we all lost stars

Trying to light up the dark?

And I thought I saw you out there crying, ooh

And I thought I heard you call my name, yeah yeah

And I thought I heard you out there crying, oh

Just the same, oh, yeah

God, give us the reason youth is wasted on the young

It’s hunting season and this lamb is on the run

Searching for meaning, but are we all lost stars? (Oh yeah)

Trying to light, light up the dark

And I thought I saw you out there crying, ooh oh

And I thought I heard you call my name, ooh

And I thought I heard you out there crying, oh

But are we all lost stars, trying to light up the dark?

But are we all lost stars, trying to light up the dark?