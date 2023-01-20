As you know, Doritos has a long experience in commercials able to shock the audience at the Super Bowl. And also this year, they are preparing something big: a well-known face already appeared in the first teaser, and a contest took place on TikTok. Do you want to know who is in the Doritos commercial for the Super Bowl 2023? Let’s see what we know.

Who is in the Doritos commercial for the 2023 Super Bowl?

Doritos has been mysterious lately about what will happen on February 12, 2023, for the Super Bowl. But they released a 15 seconds teaser commercial showing a VIP inside a limousine, eating the “love triangles”: he’s the rapper Jack Harlow, and you can watch the teaser here on Youtube.

Jack Harlow was one of last year’s most popular music artists: with songs like First Class and Churchill Downs, he contributed to defining the sound of American rap. Will we see him at the 2023 Super Bowl? Well, it’s certainly a possibility.

How will the 2023 Doritos commercial be? What we know is that the chips brand gave the possibility to star in the commercial: there was a contest running on TikTok starting from this dance video made by the creator Tay Bloomer, and people had the chance to interpret his dance and create a new video using the hashtags #DoritosTriangleTryout and #Entry. The deadline was January 11: one of the hundreds of creators who published a video for this contest will be selected and will appear in the Doritos Super Bowl.

You want to know more, we understand. We will get you covered as soon as more information is available: keep an eye on this article.

