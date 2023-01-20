Twice, Moonlight Sunrise: the English lyrics & the meaning

Moonlight Sunrise is a song released by the South-Korean girl band Twice in January 2023. It’s their first single in more than a year, and it continues the intention to consolidate their presence in the English-speaking world: the track became immediately viral as a perfect example of catchy modern K-pop, and people wanted to know more about the lyrics and their meaning. Let’s discover everything in this article.

You can watch the official video for Moonlight Sunrise below.

Moonlight Sunrise: the English lyrics & their meaning

Moonlight Sunrise is a song about our desire for the person we love. In the lyrics, the singers admit how they want their man to come by and enlighten their night, like a sunrise that occurs under the moonlight.

The song’s lyrics explicitly express the lust, the physical desire the band members feel. Some of the lines at the beginning of the track show this clear intention, leaving no possibility of doubt:

I’ve been craving for your love

Baby, I don’t really mean to rush

But I’ma really need your touch

The feeling is so overwhelming that even the band members cannot really explain it: the way it looks, they are just letting out what they wish, sure that it’s just driven by love and passion. Nothing can go wrong if you come by and enjoy time with me.

I don’t know how to say this

I hope this song’s on your playlist

This feeling’s so hard to explain

I don’t even know how to talk right now

It’s “I need you” o’clock right now

At some point, in the second half of the song, the girls express the beauty of requited love: we want the same thing, we represent the same joy to each other, so let’s make this night worthy.

Cards out on the table, what you say?

I need you, you need me, you’re mine

I’m your moonlight, you’re my sunrise, babe

I guarantee I got ya

Moonlight and sunrise are two concepts repeated many times in the song, with different meanings. Ultimately, they become two symbols representing the two lovers: the girl is the moonlight, and the man is the sunrise. There can be many interpretations of this, but surely, the song intends that the girl is waiting for her man at night, and he will be the one who brings the light: from this point of view, the girl represents the moonlight, waiting for the sunrise to hit her.

After all, that’s the true meaning of the lyrics inside Moonlight Sunrise: it’s night, I’m craving your touch and your presence, and I demand you here with me; come by, bring your spirit and your body, and show me the sunrise under this moonlight. A song about love, lust, and passion, from a band of singers who aren’t shy about showing what they feel.

The complete lyrics

Oh, yeah

I guarantee I got ya

I’ve been craving for your love

Can’t see nobody but us (Can’t see nobody but us)

So I, so I, so I

See you from across the room

Make my way over to you (My way over to you)

I’m trippin’ over butterflies

Oh, yeah

Baby, I don’t really mean to rush

But I’ma really need your touch

If I’ma make it through the night

I got the moonlight

Tequila sunrise

Uh, come take a shot on me, I got ya

I don’t know how to say this

I hope this song’s on your playlist

This feeling’s so hard to explain

I don’t even know how to talk right now

It’s “I need you” o’clock right now

I want you to hear me say

Moonlight sunrise

Baby, come be my starlight

Moonlight sunrise

Oh, baby, just to make you stay

Moonlight sunrise

Baby, let’s do it all night

Moonlight sunrise

I guarantee I got ya

Loving undefeated, on your knees pleading

Baby, you can hit up my line when you need it

Said that you tried? Baby, you succeeded

Got a craving, baby, can you feed it?

Took a trip under moonlight

Follow me to the sunrise

Everyday, every night

Ayy, come with me, don’t think twice

Oh, yeah (Oh, yeah)

Baby, I don’t really mean to rush

But I’ma really need your touch

If I’ma make it through the night

I got the moonlight

Tequila sunrise

Ha, come take a shot on me, I got ya

I don’t know how to say this

I hope this song’s on your playlist

This feeling’s so hard to explain

I don’t even know how to talk right now

It’s “I need you” o’clock right now

I want you to hear me say

Moonlight sunrise

Baby, come be my starlight

Moonlight sunrise

Oh, baby, just to make you stay

Moonlight sunrise

Baby, let’s do it all night

Moonlight sunrise

I guarantee I got ya

Cards out on the table, what you say?

I need you, you need me, you’re mine

I’m your moonlight, you’re my sunrise, babe

I guarantee I got ya

Moonlight sunrise

Baby, come be my starlight

Moonlight sunrise

Oh, baby, just to make you stay

Moonlight sunrise

Baby, let’s do it all night

Moonlight sunrise

I guarantee I got ya

Moonlight sunrise