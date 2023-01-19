Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin: navigating the crypto market’s consolidation and potential for growth

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have been consolidating in recent days, along with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The consolidation is needed as many coins and tokens have surged over the past few weeks, causing the apex cryptos to regain the important 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as support.

Shiba Inu skyrocketed more than 42% between Dec. 28 and Saturday, and has since been consolidating under the 200-day SMA. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA) is a crucial indicator for technical traders, as it can help them identify whether a stock or crypto is in a bullish or bearish phase. Additionally, the 200-day SMA acts as a significant level of support and resistance, with stocks and cryptos rarely breaking through it on the first try.

Understanding the Importance of Consolidation in the Crypto Market

Shiba Inu’s consolidation under the 200-day SMA is taking place in the form of a triple inside bar pattern. The pattern is showing bullish tendencies as Shiba Inu was trading at a higher value prior to the formation of the inside bars. Investors can monitor the cryptocurrency’s movements to see if it breaks above or below the mother bar from Saturday, with higher-than-usual trading volume potentially indicating the pattern has been acknowledged.

If the crypto breaks up from the pattern, it will regain the 200-day SMA, which would give bullish traders more confidence going forward. If Shiba Inu falls below the mother bar, traders and investors can monitor for any reversal patterns, like a doji or hammer candlestick, above the most recent high low of $0.00000865. Bearish traders will look for Shiba Inu to reverse its uptrend by either reaching a lower high or a lower low.

Shiba Inu has resistance above at $0.00001081 and $0.00001178 and support below at $0.00000975 and $0.00000877.

Analyzing the Consolidation Patterns of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

