Oliver Tree, Miss You: the TikTok song, lyrics & meaning

Miss You is a song by Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz, released in 2022. The first is an American singer who was already famous for his 2021 hit Life Goes On, whereas the second is the German DJ responsible for many international hits, spreading the word of modern EDM worldwide. Miss You became viral mainly on TikTok, turning into a recognizable sound reused by many creators, but not everybody knows the whole song. In this article, we will discover the song’s meaning and story, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Miss You below. And yes, the big guy with spirited eyes is Oliver Tree.

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You [Official Music Video] Watch this video on YouTube.

Miss You, the TikTok song: the lyrics and their meaning

Miss You is a song about being better off alone when toxic people are around you. Although the title “Miss You” may make you think the author misses someone, the song is a rework of Oliver Tree’s 2020 track Jerk, whose lyrics indeed explain how he prefers to be left alone by people who hurt him.

The whole song demands that the others don’t bother him any longer. He wants to be alone; he minds his own business, so there is no reason for the others to break his balance:

Don’t remind me

I’m mindin’ my own damn business

Don’t try to find me

I’m better left alone than in this

[…]

If you really don’t like me

Find somebody else, it could be anyone else out there

From the lines above, we understand that the singer faces a specific person who doesn’t really like him. Nevertheless, this person still seems to bug him, bringing nothing good to Oliver’s life. That’s where the chorus comes from: that “don’t fret” represents the singer’s frustration returned to the one who originates it.

Don’t fret

I don’t ever wanna see you

And I never wanna meet you again

One thing

When you’re angry, you’re a jerk

And then you treat me like I’m worth nothin’

So why is the song titled Miss You now? That could be just an initiative by the German DJ Southstar, who was the first to remix Oliver Tree’s Jerk in 2022. As Billboard carefully explained in this article, the way this remix was born and shared wasn’t really clean: originally, Southstar’s version was unauthorized, and when it became popular, Oliver Tree’s label Atlantic contacted him, trying to buy his version for a small price. Southstar preferred to re-record the vocal part and obtain the clearance to use the melody from the original song’s producers, Oliver Tree, Marshmello, and David Pramik. But by doing that, he needed to give up 100% of his publishing. Some days later, Atlantic Records published Robin Schulz’s version, with Oliver Tree’s lyrics, which sounds exactly the same as Southstar’s one, but with all the publishing rights in order (Atlantic is the label that released the original song).

Southstar’s version got less visible after Atlantic released the song. But the song’s title remained the one Southstar gave: probably a re-interpretation of the lyrics based on his personal point of view.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics for Oliver Tree’s Miss You.

Don’t remind me

I’m mindin’ my own damn business

Don’t try to find me

I’m better left alone than in this

It doesn’t surprise me

Do you really think that I could care?

If you really don’t like me

Find somebody else, it could be anyone else out there

Don’t fret

I don’t ever wanna see you

And I never wanna meet you again

One thing

When you’re angry, you’re a jerk

And then you treat me like I’m worth nothin’

Don’t fret

I don’t ever wanna see you

And I never wanna meet you again

It’ll happen again

I watch it happen over and over again

Don’t fret

I don’t ever wanna see you

And I never wanna meet you again

One thing

When you’re angry, you’re a jerk

And then you treat me like I’m worth nothin’

Don’t remind me

I’m mindin’ my own damn business

Don’t try to find me

I’m better left alone than in this

It doesn’t surprise me

Do you really think that I could care?

If you really don’t like me

Find somebody else, it could be anyone else out there

Don’t fret

I don’t ever wanna see you

And I never wanna meet you again

One thing

When you’re angry, you’re a jerk

And then you treat me like I’m worth nothin’

Don’t fret

I don’t ever wanna see you

And I never wanna meet you again

It’ll happen again

I watch it happen over and over again

Don’t fret

I don’t ever wanna see you

And I never wanna meet you again

One thing

When you’re angry, you’re a jerk

And then you treat me like I’m worth nothin’