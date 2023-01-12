Shakira & Bzrp, new song against Pique: the English lyrics

The world is aware of the split between Shakira and Gerard Pique, which occurred in 2022. The tabloids covered the story in all detail, and we also had the chance to catch the singer’s point of view in the lyrics of Te Felicito and Monotonía: the first song was a mix of sadness and anger against his ex-partner, whereas the second almost seemed to make a step in the direction of acceptance. However, in 2023, Shakira discovered something new that made her furious, and a few days later, a new song was released as part of the music sessions published by the Argentinian DJ Bizarrap (Bzrp), with explicit references to Pique’s new girlfriend. Let’s explore the lyrics, meaning, and English translation (you’ll have them in the full version at the end of this article).

You can watch the video of Shakira’s new song in Bzrp Music Sessions here on Youtube.

Shakira & Bzrp, the new song against Pique & his new girlfriend: the hints in the lyrics

The new song published in 2023 by Shakira as part of the Bzrp Music Sessions is a direct attack against Pique and his new girlfriend. The song was born after Shakira had a shocking discovery a few days before: as reported by Page Six Magazine, she found a Zoom interview Pique made in 2021, when he and Shakira were theoretically happy together, and she identified Pique’s current girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, at their home, while Shakira was traveling for work. Shakira was reportedly “devastated” about it, and she’s sure that’s proof he was cheating on her years before their split.

Shakira wrote this song driven by her anger, and she explicitly says that the song aims to mortify Pique.

Esto es pa’ que te mortifique’, mastique’ y trague’, trague’ y mastique’

I do this for you to mortify, chew and swallow, swallow and chew

She’s aware that her music is having a relevant impact on Pique’s public image, but she stopped feeling guilty about it. “I only make music,” implying that that’s what she does, and she should not feel sorry for it.

Entendí que no es culpa mía que te critiquen

Yo solo hago música, perdón que te salpique

I understood that it’s not my fault you’re criticized

I only make music, I’m sorry I splashed you

Among the most famous lines in the song, there is an interesting reference to Pique’s new girlfriend’s name, Clara, whose etymology comes from “bright” and “clear”: Shakira points out that the name doesn’t really reflect her true nature, since she was probably Pique’s lover while he had a family with her.

Tiene nombre de persona buena

Claramente no es como suena

Tiene nombre de persona buena

Claramente

She’s got a good person’s name

Clearly it’s not what it sounds like

She’s got a good person’s name

Clearly

Other popular lines are the ones where Shakira uses metaphors to compare herself with her “supposed replacement” in Pique’s life. She says she’s a wolf which’s no good for someone like him, and she uses a couple of funny comparisons about his choice, saying that he exchanged a Ferrari for a Twingo (referring to Renault’s car, a relatively cheap model used in Europe).

Una loba como yo no está pa’ novato’

Una loba como yo no está pa’ tipos como tú

A wolf like me ain’t for a rookie

A wolf like me ain’t for dudes like you

Cambiaste un Ferrari por un Twingo

Cambiaste un Rolex por un Casio

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio

In the lyrics of the new song by Shakira & Bzrp there are also hints about the terrible moment Pique chose to split (“Me dejaste con la prensa en la puerta y la deuda en Hacienda,” “you left me with the press at the door and the debt with the tax office,” referring to the accusation Shakira received in 2022 from the Spanish tax office about tax evasion) and the age difference between her and Pique’s girlfriend (Clara Chía is 22, Shakira is 45, and in her song, she sings “Yo valgo por dos de 22,” “I’m worth twice a 22-years-old”).

This time Shakira is using her toughest words against Pique, and she admits it in the lyrics of her new song. As you may understand, it’s the way she has to express her feelings through her art. Of course, it also has a direct impact on the media coverage and the public image of her ex-partner, but as she says in the song, that’s “not her fault.”

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete English lyrics

(For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

Oh-oh (Oh-oh)

(For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh)

Sorry, I already took another plane

I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment

You pretend so much to be a champion

And when I needed you, you gave the worst of you

Sorry, baby, it’s been a while

I should have thrown this cat away

A wolf like me ain’t for a rookie

A wolf like me ain’t for dudes like you

For dudes like you

I’m too big for you that’s why you’re with a girl just like you

Oh, oh

I do this for you to mortify, chew and swallow, swallow and chew

I’m not coming back to you, even if you’re crying or begging

I understood that it’s not my fault you’re criticized

I only make music, I’m sorry I splashed you

You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law

With the press at the door and the debt with the tax office

You thought you’d hurt me, but you made me tougher

Women don’t cry anymore, women invoice

She’s got a good person’s name

Clearly it’s not what it sounds like

She’s got a good person’s name

Clearly

She’s just like you

For dudes like you

I’m too big for you that’s why you’re with a girl just like you

Oh, oh

From love to hate, there’s only one step

This way don’t come back, listen to me

No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement

I don’t even know what happened to you

You’re so weird that I can’t even tell you apart

I’m worth twice a 22-years-old”

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio

You’re going fast, slow down

Ah, a lot of gym

But work-out your brain a little too

Pictures wherever I am

I feel like a hostage here, it’s all right with me

I’ll let you go tomorrow and if you want to bring her along, bring her along too

She’s got a good person’s name

Clearly it’s not what it sounds like

She’s got a good person’s name

Clearly

A wolf like me ain’t for dudes like you

For dudes like you

I’m too big for you that’s why you’re with a girl just like you

Oh, oh

Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh (For dudes, fo-fo-for dudes like–)

For dudes like you

I’m too big for you that’s why you’re with a girl just like you

It’s a wrap

Oh, oh

That’s it, bye