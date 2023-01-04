Influencer marketing: apply these tips to market effectively

With the rise of social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, influencer marketing has become a go-to marketing technique for businesses. Companies are taking advantage of influencers’ large audiences to reach new markets, from large brands like Balenciaga to small local enterprises.

However, success isn’t always guaranteed. There have been epic influencer marketing fails, like Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival which yielded substandard results despite recruiting over 60 influencers to market the event. So, how do you use influencer marketing to meet your brand goals? Here’s how to go about it.

Create a Solid Marketing Strategy

Before you start looking for people with a significant following to promote your business, develop a solid marketing strategy. Define the goals of the campaign, the various techniques you will employ, how the partnership with the influencer will work, and how you’ll measure the results.

Once you have a strategy, it will be easier to narrow down influencers and reach out to the most suitable. A marketing strategy will help you connect with your target audience effectively for maximum return on investment (ROI).

Find the Best Influencers

This step is the backbone of your marketing campaign. The influencers you choose can build or break your brand. Do your homework to identify suitable candidates for your gig. You can use influencer searching tools like Heepsy and Buzzsumo, consult other businesses that have partnered successfully with influencers, or seek advice on forums like Quora.

The right influencer should fit your brand and have followers who will likely purchase your products. For instance, if you sell body-building supplements, a personal trainer or bodybuilder would be a better fit than a model.

Reach Out to the Influencers

Once you’ve identified the right influencers for your brand, it’s time to approach them. Some influencers are approachable and will respond to your cold calls or emails, but this technique might not work for others. The best method is to create a connection through the comment section, DMs, or their agent before revealing your intentions.

After getting a response, tell the influencer why they would be a good fit for this role and what’s in it for them. While sticking to your budget is essential, don’t let a good opportunity pass by because you can’t afford an influencer. You can borrow quick cash like online title loans to pay for the gig. When the campaign succeeds and you start making sales, you can repay the loan.

Provide the Necessary Data and Resources

Once an influencer agrees to promote your brand, provide them with all the necessary information about your products. Share the brand guidelines, core values, and unique selling propositions. Additionally, be available to answer their questions and address any concerns. With the right information, a good influencer will promote your brand to their followers effectively and help you achieve your campaign goals.

Repost the Influencer’s Posts

Reposting an influencer’s Instagram or Facebook post on your business page boosts its effectiveness and increases its reach. You can measure the post’s engagement, amplify the marketing effort, and establish a connection with the influencer’s followers. Repurpose content whenever you can. Share the post as a link on your email, newsletter, or even press release.