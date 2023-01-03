NewJeans, OMG: the English lyrics and their meaning

Just a few days after the success of Ditto, the k-pop girl band NewJeans starts 2023 with a new hit: OMG, a catchy pop track that became viral immediately. Accompanied by a fascinating music video where the protagonist seems to be in a psychiatric institute, claiming to be an iPhone, the song caught everybody’s attention, and fans wanted to know more about the lyrics, their English translation, and the song’s meaning. In this article, you’ll have all answers, and you’ll also find the complete English lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video for NewJeans’ OMG below.

OMG: the English lyrics and their meaning

OMG is a song about the ecstatic feelings you have when you are in love. In the lyrics, NewJeans describe their surprise related to the way they feel. People ask them who the guy is, everybody is curious, and they are totally focused on him, happy for the moment they are enjoying.

In the first half of the song, the band explains all the positive effects this guy has on the protagonist’s life: he can cheer her up when she feels down, he can make her laugh, and most important, he’s always present, and he can show up every time she needs. All this, while all others are curious to know who this guy is.

When I’m down, feel like I’m crying (Mm-hm)

When I can’t even pretend to be okay (Mm-hm)

It’s you, you worry about me

It’s you, you make me laugh

(They keep on asking me, “Who is he?”)

You’re only one call away

(They keep on asking me, “Who is he?”)

You show up with no hesitation

The chorus is a sweet perspective on how being in love feels. NewJeans explain those sensations like it’s the first time, like they never felt such a strong feeling. That’s the meaning of that “OMG,” oh my God, that they repeat in the lyrics: they can’t believe how intense these sensations are, and they feel grateful for feeling them.

Oh my, oh my God, I knew this would happen

I was really hoping that he will come through

Oh my, oh my God, it’s only you

Asking all the time about what I should do

The intensity of love includes all those typical behaviors that feel like an obsession: constantly thinking about him, realizing life was meaningless before him, and feeling you are “going crazy.” Everything looks more colorful when you are in love, and it can quickly become a condition you get addicted to.

No I can never let him go (Ooh)

I only think of you, twenty-four (Ooh)

I’m a lucky girl (Ooh)

I know, I know (Ooh)

Before I met you (Ooh)

Everything was pointless (Ooh)

My feeling is boundless (Ooh)

I know, I know, I’m going crazy right?

The song’s second half is dedicated to the sense of security the protagonist feels by having him: “With you, nothing can scare me,” she says, implying that she finally feels wholly fulfilled by this love. She’s OK to be alone since she has love. And she’s glad to have someone to rely on. From this point of view, the lyrics in OMG look so innocent and genuine, like the protagonist feels in love for the first time in her life.

There ain’t nothing else that I would hold on to

I hear his voice through all the noise

Don’t let go of my hand for one second no, no

Got no worries ’cause I got someone

It’s okay to be alone ’cause I love someone

My heart is glowing, it’s glowing up (Glow, glow)

With you, nothing can scare me (No, no)

After all, OMG is a poetic, intense love song, and that’s the real meaning behind its lyrics: I’m crazy for you, and I feel happy. You give me security; I feel I can rely on you, and I never felt such an intense sensation before. A fresh, pop song that everybody can relate to: we all felt that way once in our life.

The complete English lyrics

Below you can find the complete English translation of OMG lyrics.

This song it’s about you, baby

Only you

You, you, you

You, you, you, you

When I’m down, feel like I’m crying (Mm-hm)

When I can’t even pretend to be okay (Mm-hm)

It’s you, you worry about me

It’s you, you make me laugh

No need to say, boy, what do you say?

(They keep on asking me, “Who is he?”)

You’re only one call away

(They keep on asking me, “Who is he?”)

You show up with no hesitation

(They keep on asking me, “Who is he?”)

Can this be real?

(They keep on asking me, “Who is he?”)

You really are, he’s the one that’s living in my system, baby

Oh my, oh my God, I knew this would happen

I was really hoping that he will come through

Oh my, oh my God, it’s only you

Asking all the time about what I should do

No I can never let him go (Ooh)

I only think of you, twenty-four (Ooh)

I’m a lucky girl (Ooh)

I know, I know (Ooh)

Before I met you (Ooh)

Everything was pointless (Ooh)

My feeling is boundless (Ooh)

I know, I know, I’m going crazy right?

Wherever, whenever

There ain’t nothing else that I would hold on to

I hear his voice through all the noise

Don’t let go of my hand for one second no, no

Got no worries ’cause I got someone

It’s okay to be alone ’cause I love someone

(They keep on asking me, “Who is he?”)

You’re only one call away

(They keep on asking me, “Who is he?”)

You show up with no hesitation

(They keep on asking me, “Who is he?”)

Can this be real?

(They keep on asking me, “Who is he?”)

You really are, he’s the one that’s living in my system, baby

Oh my, oh my God, I knew this would happen

I was really hoping that he will come through

Oh my, oh my God, it’s only you

Asking all the time about what I should do

No I can never let him go (Ooh)

I only think of you, twenty-four (Ooh)

I’m a lucky girl (Ooh)

I know, I know (Ooh)

Before I met you (Ooh)

Everything was pointless (Ooh)

My feeling is boundless (Ooh)

I know, I know (He’s the one that’s living in my system, baby, baby)

Baby

Babe, baby

I’m going crazy, right? (Baby)

Baby

I’m going crazy, right?

Babe, baby

You and me

My heart is glowing, it’s glowing up (Glow, glow)

With you, nothing can scare me (No, no)

All filled up, all filled up (All red now)

My heart is glowing, it’d be glowing

‘Cause he

Oh my, oh my God, I knew this would happen

I was really hoping that he will come through

Oh my, oh my God, it’s only you

Asking all the time about what I should do

No, I can never let him go (Ooh)

He’s right there for me, twenty-four (Ooh)

I really am a lucky girl (Ooh)

I know, I know (You and me)

Before I met you (Ooh)

Everything was pointless (Ooh)

What should I do?

My heart is glowing, it’s glowing

My heart is glowing, so I can’t sleep at night