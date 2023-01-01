Milana Vayntrub is Lily, the girl in the AT&T commercial

The AT&T commercial surely has one of the most recognizable faces on TV: it’s Lily Adams, the recurrent saleswoman who supports the customers in many ads released by the mobile operator since 2013. People have been curious about who the actress is: she’s Milana Vayntrub, playing the girl in AT&T commercials from 2013 to 2016 and from 2020 to today. Let’s discover more about her.

Who’s Milana Vayntrub aka Lily, the girl in the AT&T commercial

The actress playing Lily Adams in the AT&T commercial is the American actress Milana Vayntrub. Born in the Soviet Union, she moved to the United States when she was 2 years old and she started her acting career already when she was 8, in the TV series ER. Among her most important roles, she voiced Squirrel Girl in the Marvel Rising universe. You can find her in the video below.

She played also in the TV series Lizzie McGuire and This Is Us, among many others. She was also in the 2016’s movie Ghostbusters, in the role of the Subway Rat Woman (you will recognize her in this video). She’s also an activist involved in supporting pro-abortion rights and giving visibility to the European migrant crisis.

Milana Vayntrub is for many the girl in the AT&T commercial, and that will last still for a while. We will probably see her again in the commercials the mobile operator will release in 2023.

