What will the company of the future be like?

The labor market, as well as the relationship between workers and employers and the processes that take place within companies, are evolving at ever faster speeds. Technology is here to stay; it has been clear for some time now and has also revolutionized the ways of attracting, retaining, evaluating, and training talent.

But we have also witnessed the emergence of increasingly collaborative and global environments, where flexibility and the ability to work in teams and learn throughout one’s professional life are values that are becoming increasingly important in the company of the future. Aware that there is little or nothing left of the “job for life” objective of yesteryear, professionals now prioritize aspects such as training and development options and feeling an important part of the company.

Employers show certain concerns in labor matters, especially regarding the accelerated pace of change in the way work is done, and agility is pointed out as the keyword that makes it easier to adapt to this new scenario. As leaders have increasingly prioritized the ability to adapt to technological changes and new work scenarios, employees see a greater need for training to enable them to perform their roles successfully.

In the midst of this changing scenario, companies need versatile employees who can continually update their skills. This a need that, if well managed, can lead to training and development options that will serve to increase employee engagement and job satisfaction.

The implementation of ‘digital education’ or the digitization of education has allowed different companies to bet on courses or studies that can be taken on the Internet. The disciplines that can be taught through digital platforms are diverse. The fact that a person can take training, which can be useful for his job, online, is a plus, as it will attract more people.

Digitalization also requires a change in organizations’ mindset, structure, and processes, bearing in mind that technology will continue to increase its presence at all levels and in all sectors. Automation, cloud, algorithms, amplification, Augmented Reality, and Artificial Intelligence will be some of the most talked about words in the coming years.

In order for their employees to be trained and evolve based on what the labor market demands at all times, companies will have to become scenarios where learning is favored in a transversal and multidirectional way. This means that in each project, there should be the opportunity to exchange opinions and learn from each other, promoting the evolution of the business and the talent that makes it up. Working in a network and with collaborators beyond our geographical and even corporate borders, in a work environment that continually challenges its employees, will be the best way to train soft skills that are increasingly valued as flexibility and versatility, as well as to make them professionals who dare to undertake new projects within the company and even propose them as individuals, through intrapreneurship; another trend that more and more companies are incorporating.

Another of the keys to the companies of the future will be to learn and grow. There are a huge number of wowessays writers сreate to describe the concept of the company of the future and claim that the companies that survive best are those that adapt best to change. We are in a world of change; technology and digitalization mean that what is commonplace today may not be so tomorrow. There is a constant transformation. Therefore, businesses need to adapt to new trends. They must be quick to assume the changes, through flexible and efficient management systems, will be strong and important points to continue growing and advancing with the market and customers.

People’s tastes and lifestyles change, and this leads to the emergence of new needs or trends that must be covered. Through specialization, detecting a market niche, or implementing digital transformation.

One of the companies’ big bets and the most talked about are the ‘agile methodologies.’ These are those that allow adapting the way of working to the conditions of the project, achieving flexibility and immediacy in response to adapt the project and its development to the specific circumstances of the environment.

What will be the strengths of the new companies?

The employee at the center. Collaborative spaces to improve the costs and efficiency of companies and workers with an efficient management and governance model adapted to new generations and work concepts. Professionals with skills and abilities such as communication skills, perseverance, leadership, teamwork, empathy, and conflict resolution skills, among others, will be in demand.

Industry 4.0. Digitalization will transform at least 20% of the company, an effect that is joined by the development of disruptive technology (Cloud Computing, Blockchain, IoT…), so it is expected that in 2025 at least 10% of the tasks will be already robotized.

New business models. Models where customization is the most important. Hyper-availability is sought, establishing the concept of the product as a service and the rise of the sharing economy.

Customer proximity. Customers will be more empowered and demanding. Multi-omni-channel distribution will be the most efficient distribution model.